Dell XPS 17 just crashed to its lowest price of the year

Dell XPS 17 9720 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

While the MacBook Pro laptops are absolutely fantastic, a lot of people might not want to get into the Apple ecosystem or pay thousands of dollars for the largest 16-inch size. Dell knows that and has your back with the XPS lineup of laptops, the largest of which is the XPS 17, and is surprisingly very affordable comparatively. Even better, the Prime Day October 2023 sale has prompted a lot of retailers to offer their own deals, including some excellent Prime Day Dell laptop deals, including the XPS 17. In fact, you can grab it from Dell right now for $1,799, rather than the usual $2,399, which is a substantial $600 discount.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 17

So why do we like the Dell XPS 17 so much? Besides the large screen, this configuration comes with an RTX 4060 under the hood, which means you can get some gaming done if you want to. Because this Dell XPS 17 comes with an FHD monitor with a 60Hz refresh, it won’t tax the RTX 4060 too much, meaning you’ll likely be able to play the latest AAA games at relatively high graphical settings, which is great. The screen also has an impressive 500nits of peak brightness, meaning you can use it pretty much anywhere except in direct sunlight. Given the 5.10 pounds of weight, 0.77-inch thickness, and peak brightness, you can take your XPS 17 pretty much anywhere.

As for the CPU, you get a high-end Intel i7-13700H processor, which is more than enough to handle things like productivity work, some editing, and, of course, more intense gaming and processing tasks. The 16GB of DDR5 RAM is also impressive and should be more than enough for most, while the 512GB is a little bit on the smaller side if you plan to game, so you might need to grab one of these external hard drive deals. As for battery life, that can vary wildly on what you’re doing, with about nine hours or so of general use and probably a little less than half if you plan to game.

Overall, we like this configuration of the Dell XPS 17, as it has a large screen, is good for productivity, and can even get some gaming done. The price is also pretty great, with the deal from Dell bringing it down to $1,799, and makes this a must-grab if it fits your needs. Of course, if you’d like a few more options, it’s worth checking out these other laptop deals, as well as the wider Prime Day deals for something that may tickle your fancy.

