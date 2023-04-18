 Skip to main content
Walmart just dropped the price of this 15-inch Windows 11 laptop to $229

Andrew Morrisey
By

If you’re shopping for a laptop on a budget, don’t look past the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It isn’t the most powerful laptop you’ll come across, but it has some decent specs and can handle everyday tasks such as web browsing, spreadsheets and school work. It’s currently marked down to just $229 at Walmart, which is a $70 savings from its regular price of $299. Free shipping is included and you can pick it up today if it’s in stock at a Walmart near you.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

A 15-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop on a white background.
Gateway/Walmart

Affordability is probably the main attraction when it comes to the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, but that’s no reason to think it can’t get a lot of different jobs done. While it won’t be able to tackle lengthy video edits or Hollywood visual effects, it has an AMD Risen 3 process with Radeon Graphics, which will easily get you through day to day word processing, spreadsheets, web browsing, and note taking. It also has a Full HD display, which will get you through your weekend binge watching. This is a powerful enough laptop to consider alongside some of the best budget laptops, and even though it comes in at 15.6 inches, it’s super slim and has the portability a lot of people are looking for in the best Chromebooks on the market.

The Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is able to reach up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, so there shouldn’t be any issues in getting through the work day without a power cable. It also has a webcam that’s competent enough to get you through meetings and catchups with friends and family. It comes with Windows 11 pre-installed, as well as some other handy software. The hard drive comes in at just 128GB, which many people can get by with, but isn’t really enough if you plan on loading it up with additional media such as photo and music libraries. You can get some additional storage that will go anywhere with you through any of the best cloud storage services, which can come in handy no matter how you plan to use the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook.

You can take home the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for just $229 today at Walmart, which is a $70 savings from its regular price of $299. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest in the range of tech used to bring stories to life. This interest and years of hands-on experience bring him to Digital Trends to write about tech. He is based on the North Carolina coast and publishes his other work at http://wildlyon.com.

