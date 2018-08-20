Digital Trends
Computing

Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs are coming to Alienware and Predator gaming desktops

Luke Larsen
By
geforce rtx 2000 alienware predator 2080 dell acer

Dell and Acer have both announced support for the new GeForce RTX GPUs across the companies’ lineup of gaming desktops. The pair of announcements was timed with Nvidia’s Gamescom keynote where CEO Jensen Huang introduced the world to the next generation of consumer graphics cards, dubbed the GeForce RTX 2000 series.

In particular, Nvidia announced three specific cards: The RTX 2070, 2080, and 2080 Ti. These GPUs all come with real-time ray tracing, a highly anticipated feature in graphics that dramatically increases the realism of lighting and shadowing in games.

On the Acer side of things, these new graphics cards will be coming to Predator Orion 9000, 5000, and 3000 gaming desktops. The cheaper Predator Orion 3000 will include the RTX 2070, the Orion 5000 will go up to the RTX 2080, and the Orion 9000 can be configured all the way up to the RTX 2080 Ti.

“Acer is excited to be among the first to provide gamers the choice of the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs on our Orion series gaming desktops,” said Acer in a press release. “With our commitment to bringing the latest technology in time to the market, gamers will be able to enjoy the latest breakthroughs in graphics for an incredible gaming experience.”

Acer hasn’t announced exact pricing and availability specifics, though it says it will vary by region.

Alienware Area-51 R5 Review |
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

As for Alienware products, Dell has announced next-generation GPU support for both its Alienware Aurora and Area-51 gaming desktops. Dell hasn’t provided specifics as to which systems will feature which GPUs, but we’d expect the Area-51 to be maxed out with up to the RTX 2080 Ti. The configuration options for the Alienware Aurora system currently start at a GTX 1050 Ti, maxing out at the GTX 1080, which might clue us in on what options will be available in the RTX series.

Dell also mentioned that the systems would include support next-generation AMD graphics cards, though those cards haven’t been announced just yet.

While we don’t have pricing or availability details yet for the Area-51, we do know the Aurora will be available for purchase in October and will start at $900. That’s the same starting price as the current Alienware Aurora, though we don’t know what exact GPUs will be included in the base model.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best password managers
ai anonymity
Computing

Art-inspired face blurring can obscure identity without losing humanity

Researchers have developed an AI-generated anonymity system that “paints” over video frames, using inspiration from masters like Picasso and Van Gogh to reimagine a person’s appearance. The goal is to minimize outer resemblance but…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Best MacBook Air cases
Computing

Style up your MacBook Air with one of these great cases or sleeves

Whether you’re looking for added protection or a stylish flourish, you’re in the right place for the best MacBook Air cases. We have form-hugging cases, luxurious covers and padded sleeves priced from $7 to $130. Happy shopping!
Posted By Kevin Parrish
nvidia ceo happy to help if tesla chip doesnt work out jensen huang
Cars

Nvidia ‘more than happy to help’ if Tesla’s self-driving chip doesn’t pan out

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the intention to use an in-house Autopilot chip, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang responded to an analyst's question, saying that if the Tesla chip doesn't work out, he'd be more than happy to help.
Posted By Bruce Brown
awesome tech you cant buy yet lyd bottle feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: inflatable backpacks and robotic submarines

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
dell xps 15 9570 prod
Product Review

Dell's XPS 15 is the PC every laptop wishes it could be

Not everyone needs the power that a laptop like the Dell XPS 15 provides. But if you need a computer that can handle the heavy workload you use every day, the XPS 15 might be the best you can buy.
Posted By Luke Larsen
asus zenbook 3 deluxe ux490ua xs74 bl prd
Product Review

Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe (late 2017) review

As our Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe (late 2017) review shows, adding an 8th-gen Intel Core processor to an excellent thin and light chassis makes for a great combination.
Posted By Mark Coppock
logitech mx vertical mxvertical 01
Computing

Logitech’s distinctive new ergonomic mouse looks as good as it feels

Logitech's first true ergonomic mouse sports an interesting tilted design that encourages less muscle strain. We spent some time with the MX Vertical to see how comfortable it is and determine whether or not we'd prefer it to a standard…
Posted By Luke Larsen
Computing

Reluctant to give your email address away? Here's how to make a disposable one

Want to sign up for something without the risk of flooding your inbox with copious amounts of spam and unwanted email? You might want to consider using disposable email addresses with one of these handy services.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 15 9570 open angle
Computing

Both the Razer Blade and XPS 15 are capable laptops, but which is better?

We pit the latest Dell XPS 15 against the latest Razer Blade 15 to see which machine meets the needs of most people. Both are a fast, attractive, and well-built, but they still appeal to different users.
Posted By Mark Coppock
have i been pwned owner uncovers 13 million plaintext passwords leaked from free webhost is a safe password even possible we
Computing

Use one of these password managers to stay safe online

The internet can be a scary place, especially if you don't have a proper passcode manager. This guide will show you the best password managers you can get right now, including both premium and free options. Find the right password software…
Posted By Jon Martindale
gatwick airport vodafone travel problems whiteboard news
Mobile

Airport’s low-tech solution to digital chaos involves the humble whiteboard

A U.K. airport has suffered a major computer error, caused by data connection problems, which has stopped flight boards from showing crucial passenger information. The solution is wonderfully low-tech.
Posted By Andy Boxall
GTX 1070 Ti
Computing

Here’s how to watch Nvidia’s GeForce event at Gamescom

Today is August 20, and that means Nvidia may showcase its GeForce RTX 20 Series of add-in graphics cards for gamers. We’re sticking with that name rather than the previous GTX 11 Series brand due to today’s date.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
htc launches vr focused viveport m storefront for android
Computing

HTC breaks down VR barriers by bringing Oculus Rift titles to Viveport

HTC's Viveport store and subscription service will be opened to Oculus Rift users in September this year, letting them buy titles directly and take advantage of the monthly game-delivery service.
Posted By Jon Martindale
dell gaming screen 1440 155hz newdellscreens01
Computing

Dell’s new fast-refresh Freesync display could be your next great gaming screen

Dell has debuted a pair of new gaming TN displays, each offering high refresh rates and fast response times to gamers alongside Freesync technology. There are 24- and 27-inch versions of the new screens available now.
Posted By Jon Martindale