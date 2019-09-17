Nvidia launched its line of Turing powered GeForce RTX 20-series cards a year ago with real-time hardware ray tracing being the big sell. However, there haven’t been many games that really put that power to good use, and Nvidia has been working tirelessly with developers and publishers to make this more mainstream. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from developer Infinity Ward is the latest title to get Nvidia’s support in implementing ray tracing. And now, Nvidia is bundling a free copy of the game with every purchase of an eligible GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, 2080 SUPER, 2080, 2070 SUPER, 2070, 2060 SUPER or 2060 GPU-equipped graphics card, laptop, or desktop.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is scheduled for release on October 25 and is the latest in a long line of the highly successful first-person shooter franchise. It’s also the first in the series to feature Nvidia’s real-time ray tracing, joining an ever-growing list of AAA games such as Control, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Metro Exodus, and Battlefield V that all support real-time ray tracing on Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards.

As the official PC partner to the game, Nvidia has worked closely with Infinity Ward to bring real-time ray tracing and Nvidia Adaptive Shading to the game. Nvidia showed off an impressive trailer at Gamescom 2019, which you can see at the top of this article, which shows how ray tracing dramatically improves the shadows and lighting effects in the game.

While the game already looks stunning with a dark and tense atmosphere, the ray-tracing seems to excel at upping that even more. Players can expect far more realistic muzzle flashes from gunfire, blinding flashbang grenades, and realistic environmental shadows throughout their gameplay when ray tracing is turned on. Of course, to enjoy the goodness, players will need to own a GeForce RTX capable card, and Nvidia has certainly made purchasing one more compelling with these game bundles.

Try it out in the open beta

Activision has announced the start of the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta on September 19-20 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players who pre-ordered the game. An open beta open for the rest of the world will follow September 20-23. We encourage PC players to download the latest Nvidia Game Ready Driver, which has several optimizations for the soon-to-be-released title.

For everything we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, check out this handy guide.

