 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google Chrome gets one of Microsoft Edge’s best features

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Google Chrome has announced new updates for its browser to make searching more effective without having to open a new tab or return to a previous page after inputting a new search.

The Chrome sidebar feature comes just months after Microsoft introduced a similar feature to its own browser, Edge.

Google Chrome has been updated with a new sidebar feature.

Google shared details about the new browser feature on its blog, detailing that the feature works by allowing you to type your desired search into the address bar, after which you will click a little Google “G” logo at the right of the address bar and select “Open search in side panel.” This will open your search results in the side panel on the right side of the browser, while the content of your current tab remains open on the left side.

Google notes this feature would be good for comparing various search options. One way to access the feature is by highlighting text in the browser, right-clicking, and then selecting “search in sidebar.”

Chrome’s new sidebar is sleek, though it remains less comprehensive than Edge’s equivalent feature, which functions more like a standalone search engine.

Google also shared other Chrome updates it plans to bring to its desktop browser, which mostly pertains to shopping. The brand is introducing its price-tracking feature to the desktop version of Chrome after the feature has been available on the mobile version for several months. You can select a bell icon in the address bar of an online store when you’re signed into your Google account to receive email alerts of price changes of various items.

Many of the best browsers seem to get various features a lot sooner than Google Chrome; nevertheless, Chrome remains the top-used browser globally with 67.34% of desktop browser users trusting the tool in September, according to StatCounter. The rest were 10.8% Microsoft Edge users, 8.93% Apple Safari users, and 7.28% Mozilla Firefox users.

Editors' Recommendations

Typos can get you hacked in latest cybersecurity threat
A faceless hooded hacker busily types on a laptop.
How your boss can spy on you with Slack, Zoom, and Teams
Good Morning GIF in Slack on a laptop.
Is Microsoft’s new PC cleaner just an Edge ad in disguise?
The new PC Manager app on a Windows 11 desktop
Microsoft data breach exposed sensitive data of 65,000 companies
A depiction of a hacker breaking into a system via the use of code.
Why Google Chrome Incognito Mode isn’t what it claims to be
Google Chrome icon in mac dock.
How to use Twitter Advanced Search
Twitter app on the OnePlus 10T.
Best Apple deals and sales for November 2022
dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999
Upgrade your home office with this Dell XPS Desktop deal
Dell XPS desktop with a widescreen monitor next to it.
Hurry! This 27-inch curved gaming monitor is 25% off at Newegg today only!
The 27-inch Acer ED270R monitor with a space scene on the curved display.
GameStop is practically giving away the 500GB Samsung 980 Pro SSD today
The Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD.
Grab a cheap AMD B550 gaming motherboard with today’s Newegg deal
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming motherboard on a white background.
Windows 11 finally gets one of the best macOS features
Windows 11's Phone Link on a Dell XPS Laptop.
This docking station solves the M1 Mac’s biggest weakness
ugreen docking station could solve m1 macs major weakness