  1. Computing

Google is bringing desktop Windows apps to Chromebooks

By

One of the key complaints that has prevented traditional PC users to switch to Chrome OS has been the absence of desktop apps. Google wants to fix that at least for shaping Chromebooks to be a more viable option for enterprises that especially rely on legacy apps. In partnership with virtualization software maker, Parallels, Google has announced it’s bringing support for proper Windows apps including Microsoft Office to Chrome OS.

In a blog post discussing the remote future of workforces, John Solomon, vice president of the Chrome OS division, said that Google is now working with Parallels to “add legacy application support — which includes Microsoft Office desktop apps— to Chromebooks.”

“We’ve long been saying that almost any business role can be a cloud worker, and COVID-19 has dramatically made this point. As a result, the Chrome OS team is working on new ways to make sure every company can benefit from the velocity created by supporting a cloud workforce,” Solomon added.

While Google didn’t comment on the feature’s timeline, Solomon said there’s “more to come on this over the coming months.” It also didn’t offer any demos or commented on what the end result would look like.

While Chrome OS users always had the clumsy option to run Windows desktop apps by streaming them through a Parallels Remote Application Server, this new update means they’ll be able to install them locally in a virtual environment.

Computing jargon aside, the bottom line Chromebooks will soon be better equipped to serve enterprise users who still actively depend on full-fledged desktop software. However, this likely will be restricted to productivity software and not resource-intensive apps such as Steam or Adobe Premiere Pro since they won’t be technically running natively as Android or Linux apps.

Unfortunately, at least initially, Parallels support will remain exclusive to commercial Chromebooks users and won’t be available for everyone. We’ve reached out to Google for more information and we’ll update the story when we hear back.

Over the last two years, Google has dramatically expanded what users can do on a Chromebook. In addition to Android apps, Chrome OS users can run Linux software including the programming platform, Android Studio. The Chromebook market, in general as well, has seen a huge wave of premium options from Samsung, Asus, and more. Dell reportedly is also expected to launch a Chrome OS version of its XPS lineup.

Editors' Recommendations

How to take a screenshot on a Chromebook

Google Pixelbook android apps

The best cheap HP laptop deals for June 2020

best cheap HP laptop deals

Windows 10 May 2020 Update plagued by issues with Chrome, printing, and more

windows search down fix 10 cortana laptop 768x768

The best laptops under $500 for 2020

acer aspire 5 2019 review 3

The best desktop monitor deals for June 2020

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

AMD vs. Intel

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

The best Microsoft Surface Pro deals and bundles for June 2020

The best cheap desktop computer deals for June 2020

The best cheap gaming laptop deals for June 2020

How to schedule an email in Gmail

OpenAI’s GPT-3 algorithm is here, and it’s freakishly good at sounding human

GPT-2 AI Text Generator

The most-viewed YouTube videos of all time

Gangnam Style PSY

Best Buy Father’s Day Sale: All the best deals, all in one place

best buy fathers day sale 2020 homepod

The best laptop deals for June 2020: Dell, HP, Lenovo, Apple, and more

IBM seeks ‘national dialogue’ on the role of technology in society