These Google Pixel Slate bundles are at their best prices on Amazon and Walmart

Get the most out of the Pixel Slate with these package offers from Walmart and Amazon. These Google Pixel deals slash up to $265 off the best 2-in-1 Chromebook complete with the keyboard and Pixel Pen attachments. Act fast to take home these Pixel Slate bundles at their best prices ever.

Walmart’s and Amazon’s Google Pixel Slate bundles, you get the base tablet, keyboard attachment, and Pixelbook Pen all in one package. You can buy the $1,100 Core m3 model for $894 or the $1,413 Core i5 128GB variant for $1,149. You can save an additional $50 when you apply and are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card. Stocks for these 2-in-1 deals are very limited, so hurry and place your order now.

Google Pixel Slate (Core m3, 8GB RAM, 64GB Storage) — $206 off

Google Pixel Slate (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) — $264 off

Our review of the Google Pixel Slate explains how it unites the mobile and desktop world in a new way. This unique 2-in-1 harnesses the strengths of both Android and Chrome OS. If your workflow revolves around the Chrome ecosystem and you want a tablet that can turn into a laptop in a snap, this hybrid is a great option.

The Google Pixel Slate 2-in-1 tablet features a stunning molecular display with a 3:2 ratio and an outstanding 3,000 x 2,000-pixel resolution. Watching movies on this slate is a delight. It can even make dark scenes in Solo: A Star Wars Movie look clear and atmospheric. This beautiful display is matched by one of the best speakers we ever heard on a tablet.

When it is time to get work done, attach the Google Pixel Slate to the keyboard accessory for an excellent typing experience. The backlit keys gave a snappy feedback that we enjoyed. They also allow efficient typing while staying quiet. Plus, this keyboard has a built-in touchpad that is easy to use. And thanks to the included Pixelbook Pen, you can add sketching and taking notes to the tasks this versatile device can do.

Buying the Google Pixel Slate can be worth the investment. Its premium hardware combined with the continuously improving Chrome OS will help keep this hybrid up-to-date for years. Get yourself this quality 2-in-1 Chromebook for less when you purchase any of these Pixel Slate bundles. Order now from Amazon or Walmart while these deals are live.

