 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google’s AI image-detection tool feels like it could work

Fionna Agomuoh
By

Google announced during its I/O developers conference on Wednesday its plans to launch a tool that will distinguish whether images that show up in its search results are AI-generated images.

With the increasing popularity of AI-generated content, there is a need to confirm whether the content is authentic — as in created by humans — or if it has been developed by AI.

Google's about this image feature will tell users if an image is AI generated.

The tool, aptly named About this image, will essentially be exif (exchangeable image file format) data for AI-generated images and will be available this summer. It will allow you to access information about an image to determine its authenticity as human-developed content.

Related

The tool will include information about when the image was first indexed by Google, where it first showed up online, and where else it has been featured, Google said in a blog post.

Related Videos

You will be able to access it by clicking the three dots in the upper-right corner of an image in search results. Alternatively, you can look up these details via Google Lens or by swiping up in the Google app.

Given the way Google image searches already work, this feels like it might actually work.

The company added that the tool has been developed to help battle misinformation online. It quoted a 2022 Poynter study, in which 62% of people stated they believed they’d been subject to false information either daily or weekly.

Some viral moments involving AI-generated images that many believed were real include the image of Pope Francis wearing a fancy white puffer coat and another image of Donald Trump being arrested, both of which were sourced by the AI-image generator Midjourney.

Notably, the About this image tool comes on the heels of Google’s plans to launch its own text-to-image generator, which the company says will feature data so those who view the images can identify them as AI-generated.

Google also noted that other image companies such as Shutterstock and Midjourney plan to soon introduce similar features to their AI-generated content.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics…
Google missed big chance with ChatGPT-like tech, report claims
Google Logo

Google missed a golden opportunity to lead the way with its own ChatGPT-like chatbot technology tool two years ago, but an overly cautious attitude from those at the top prevented the company from releasing it, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Tuesday.

The two Google researchers who created the powerful conversational AI technology reportedly told colleagues at the time that their creation could revolutionize how people searched on the internet and worked with computers.

Read more
Oops — Google Bard AI demo is disproven by the first search result
A Google blog post discussing its LaMBDA artificial intelligence technology displayed on a smartphone screen.

These are heady days if you’re following the world of artificial intelligence (AI). ChatGPT is taking over the world, Microsoft is adding its tech to Bing, and Google is working on its own AI called Bard.

Except, Bard might not quite be ready for prime time -- and Google just proved it during its own tech demonstration. Oops.

Read more
How to watch Google’s highly anticipated AI event in Paris today
A Google search page for most popular movie of 2022 is shown falling into a vortex.

Hot on the heels of Microsoft’s event on Tuesday in which it showed off a ChatGPT-powered version of the Edge browser and Bing search engine, Google is making final preparations for its own AI event in Paris on Wednesday that’s expected to showcase its recently unveiled generative AI chatbot, Bard.

“We're reimagining how people search for, explore, and interact with information, making it more natural and intuitive than ever before to find what you need,” the web giant says in a message on its YouTube channel. “Join us to learn how we're opening up greater access to information for people everywhere, through Search, Maps, and beyond.”

Read more