Everything you need to know about the graphics card shortage

Right now, looking for a graphics card at a reasonable price can be a real pain, and we dig deep into Amazon to see how bad the drought really is.
Right now, looking for a great graphics card at a decent price can be a real pain. Why? That’s a good question, and given that both AMD and Nvidia have teamed up with OEMs to produce graphics cards dedicated to cryptocurrency mining, it’s easy to point fingers at these digital miners for the graphics card shortage. And while that’s entirely possible, we decided to dig into Amazon to see who is selling what.
Not every aspect of the graphics card shortage is attributable to physical supply. Many cards just aren’t sold through Amazon. For instance, EVGA’s portfolio of 70 GeForce GTX 10 series cards is reduced to 53 separate models served up through the popular online retail outlet. Out of the reduced batch, Amazon itself had only 15 cards in stock with the remaining 38 models sold through its third-party sellers during our investigation.
That said, if Amazon has a graphics card in stock, it will normally sell the unit at the manufacturer’s suggested price. In our investigation of the graphics card shortage, there were rare instances where Amazon actually sold cards at slightly increased prices. There were also many units that actually had a reasonable discount. Another tactic we saw was that Amazon would increase the manufacturer’s price by $30 or so, then mark it back down to the normal price at a “reduced rate” exclusively for Prime Members.
Thus, Amazon customers looking for a good price on a graphics card have to grab one while they’re still sold directly by the retailer. Otherwise, it’s a pricing free-for-all with its third-party sellers. Prices can inflate by more than 100 percent, and that can be costly the higher up customers go on the graphics performance totem pole. For instance, a listing for EVGA’s GTX 1080 TI Founder Edition card was inflated in price by 61.43 percent, with the $700 card selling for an insane $1,130.
To get a better visual idea of the graphics card shortage, take a look at these tables:
|RX 500 Series
|OEMs
|Total
Portfolio
|Listed On
Amazon
|In Stock
@ Amazon
|Sold Via
Third-Party
Amazon Sellers
|ASUS
|15
|9
|2
|7
|Gigabyte
|13
|10
|3
|7
|MSI
|10
|9
|1
|8
|Sapphire
|16
|13
|2
|11
|GTX 10 Series
|OEMs
|Total
Portfolio
|Listed On
Amazon
|In Stock
@ Amazon
|Sold Via
Third-Party
Amazon Sellers
|ASUS
|30
|30
|6
|24
|EVGA
|70
|53
|15
|38
|Gigabyte
|60
|36
|14
|22
|MSI
|71
|47
|18
|29
|Zotac
|31
|26
|13
|13
As the numbers show, the Radeon RX 500 and GTX 10 Series cards manufactured by Asus and listed on Amazon are currently mostly sold through third-party sellers. In fact, Amazon’s stock of RX 500 Series cards is extremely low, thus customers are forced to purchase these cards at inflated prices through its third-party sellers, or look elsewhere online for (hopefully) a better deal.
However, in our investigation, we noted that Amazon’s stock mostly resided in the cheaper, low-powered card market. Gigabyte’s listed Radeon RX 550, GeForce GTX 1050, and GeForce GTX 1050 cards were plentiful. MSI’s low-end GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1050 cards were mostly in stock, too, along with solutions from Zotac. Interestingly enough, Amazon had plenty of Zotac GTX 1080 cards in stock as did MSI and EVGA, which are at the other end of the performance spectrum.
Ultimately, the cards mostly hit, it seemed, were the GTX 1070, GTX 1060, RX 580, RX 570, and RX 560. Their suggested retail prices range from $100 to $400, making them great upgrades for the money when they’re actually sold by Amazon. However, the GTX 1070 cards manufactured by Gigabyte and sold through Amazon’s third-party sellers, for example, were jacked up in price between 33 percent and 82 percent, such as the G1 Gaming 8G selling for $780 (typically $430).
That all said, here are the prices of baseline graphics cards listed on Amazon, which we will refresh each week. Right now, certain OEMs don’t even have listings for a specific GPU on Amazon, but we’ll leave space for them anyway in case a product does show up.
|RX 580
|OEM
|Model
|Retail
Price
|Current
Price
|Price
Increase
|Sold By
|ASUS
|DUAL RX580 O4G
|$230
|$500
|117.39%
|Amazon
Third-party
|Gigabyte
|Gaming 4GD
|$240
|$440
|83.33%
|Amazon
Third-party
|MSI
|ARMOR 4G OC
|$230
|$439
|90.87%
|Amazon
Third-party
|PowerColor
|AXRX 580 4GBD5-3DHDV2/OC
|$230
|$410
|78..26%
|Amazon
Third-party
|Sapphire
|PULSE 4GD5
|$230
|$400
|73.91%
|Amazon
Third-party
|RX 570
|OEM
|Model
|Retail
Price
|Current
Price
|Price
Increase
|Sold By
|ASUS
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Gigabyte
|Gaming 4GD
|$220
|$400
|81.82%
|Amazon
Third-party
|MSI
|GAMING X 4G
|$220
|$430
|95.45%
|Amazon
Third-party
|PowerColor
|AXRX 570 4GBD5-3DHD/OC
|$190
|$369
|94.21%
|Amazon
Third-party
|Sapphire
|PULSE 4GD5
|$190
|$396
|108.42%
|Amazon
Third-party
|RX 560
|OEM
|Model
|Retail
Price
|Current
Price
|Price
Increase
|Sold By
|ASUS
|RX560-O2G OC Edition
|$120
|$120
|0.00%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|Gigabyte
|Gaming OC 2GD
|$110
|$110
|0.00%
|Amazon
|MSI
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|PowerColor
|AXRX 560 4GBD5-DHV2/OC
|$110
|$197
|79.09%
|Amazon
Third-party
|Sapphire
|Pulse 2GD5
|$110
|$110
|0.00%
|Amazon
|RX 560
|OEM
|Model
|Retail
Price
|Current
Price
|Price
Increase
|Sold By
|ASUS
|RX550-2G
|$85
|$85
|0.00%
|Amazon
|Gigabyte
|Gaming OC 2GD
|$90
|$90
|0.00%
|Amazon
|MSI
|Aero ITX 2G OC
|$90
|$90
|0.00%
|Amazon
|PowerColor
|AXRX 550 2GBD5-DH/OC
|$90
|$120
|33.33%
|Amazon
Third-party
|Sapphire
|Pulse 2GD5
|$90
|$90
|0.00%
|Amazon
|GTX 1080 Ti
|OEM
|Model
|Retail
Price
|Current
Price
|Price
Increase
|Sold By
|ASUS
|FOUNDERS
EDITION
|$700
|$850
|21.43%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|EVGA
|GAMING
|$700
|$794
|13.43%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|Gigabyte
|FOUNDERS
EDITION
|$700
|$900
|28.57%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|MSI
|AERO 11G OC
|$739
|$739
|0.00%
|Amazon
|Zotac
|FOUNDERS
EDITION
|$700
|$830
|18.57%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|GTX 1080
|OEM
|Model
|Retail
Price
|Current
Price
|Price
Increase
|Sold By
|ASUS
|ROG STRIX 8G GAMING
|$560
|$760
|35.71%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|EVGA
|GAMING (ACX 3.0)
|$540
|$590
|9.26%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|Gigabyte
|WINDFORCE OC 8GD
|$500
|$642
|28.40%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|MSI
|GAMING 8G
|$600
|$600
|0.00%
|Amazon
|Zotac
|FOUNDERS EDITION
|$550
|$863
|56.91%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|GTX 1070
|OEM
|Model
|Retail
Price
|Current
Price
|Price
Increase
|Sold By
|ASUS
|DUAL O8G
|$430
|$615
|43.02%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|EVGA
|GAMING
|$410
|$660
|60.98%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|Gigabyte
|WINDFORCE OC 8G
|$400
|$700
|75.00%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|MSI
|AERO 8G OC
|$420
|$572
|36.19%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|Zotac
|AMP Edition
|$450
|$1,000
|122.22%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|GTX 1060
|OEM
|Model
|Retail
Price
|Current
Price
|Price
Increase
|Sold By
|ASUS
|PH-GTX1060-3G
|$215
|$270
|25.58%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|EVGA
|GAMING
|$200
|$230
|15.00%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|Gigabyte
|WINDFORCE OC 3G
|$210
|$263
|25.24%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|MSI
|3G OCV1
|$230
|$339
|47.39%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|Zotac
|3G Mini
|$194
|$380
|95.88%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|GTX 1050 Ti
|OEM
|Model
|Retail
Price
|Current
Price
|Price
Increase
|Sold By
|ASUS
|PH-GTX1050TI-4G
|$145
|$238
|64.14%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|EVGA
|GAMING
|$145
|$155
|6.90%
|Amazon
|Gigabyte
|OC 4G
|$150
|$150
|0.00%
|Amazon
|MSI
|4G OC
|$160
|$160
|0.00%
|Amazon
|Zotac
|Low Profile
|$170
|$150
|-11.76%
|Amazon
|GTX 1050
|OEM
|Model
|Retail
Price
|Current
Price
|Price
Increase
|Sold By
|ASUS
|PH-GTX1050-2G
|$115
|$125
|8.70%
|Amazon
Third-Party
|EVGA
|GAMING
|$110
|$110
|0.00%
|Amazon
|Gigabyte
|OC 2G
|$130
|$130
|0.00%
|Amazon
|MSI
|2G OC
|$109
|$109
|0.00%
|Amazon
|Zotac
|Low Profile
|$120
|$120
|0.00%
|Amazon
So what exactly is going on with the graphics card shortage? The baseline demand is of course from PC gamers, with Amazon restocking supplies when it can. One possibility is that sellers are purchasing Amazon’s stock at the MSRP, and then reselling them elsewhere at amplified prices. Others could be purchasing cards through distributors and inflating prices while others may just sell products at higher prices regardless of the current demand. But as EVGA pointed out in an email, an MSRP is only a suggested price.
But the graphics card shortage also likely stems from the cryptocurrency mining crowd, which appear to be consuming GTX 1070 and GTX 1060 cards along with AMD’s batch of Radeon RX 500 Series cards. These cards offer a lot of bang for the buck, and cryptocurrency miners understandably don’t want to spend more than $400 on a single unit to produce digital coin. We’ll just have to wait and see if AMD and Nvidia’s attempt to rectify this spending spree by offering dedicated cryptocurrency mining cards will keep graphics cards in stock at Amazon in the near future.
Finally, we reached out to some OEMS regarding the graphics card shortage, and will update this piece accordingly. We also contacted Nvidia, who couldn’t comment on the current state of the graphics market at this time.