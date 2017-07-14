Everything you need to know about the graphics card shortage

Why it matters to you Right now, looking for a graphics card at a reasonable price can be a real pain, and we dig deep into Amazon to see how bad the drought really is.

Right now, looking for a great graphics card at a decent price can be a real pain. Why? That’s a good question, and given that both AMD and Nvidia have teamed up with OEMs to produce graphics cards dedicated to cryptocurrency mining, it’s easy to point fingers at these digital miners for the graphics card shortage. And while that’s entirely possible, we decided to dig into Amazon to see who is selling what.

Not every aspect of the graphics card shortage is attributable to physical supply. Many cards just aren’t sold through Amazon. For instance, EVGA’s portfolio of 70 GeForce GTX 10 series cards is reduced to 53 separate models served up through the popular online retail outlet. Out of the reduced batch, Amazon itself had only 15 cards in stock with the remaining 38 models sold through its third-party sellers during our investigation.

That said, if Amazon has a graphics card in stock, it will normally sell the unit at the manufacturer’s suggested price. In our investigation of the graphics card shortage, there were rare instances where Amazon actually sold cards at slightly increased prices. There were also many units that actually had a reasonable discount. Another tactic we saw was that Amazon would increase the manufacturer’s price by $30 or so, then mark it back down to the normal price at a “reduced rate” exclusively for Prime Members.

Thus, Amazon customers looking for a good price on a graphics card have to grab one while they’re still sold directly by the retailer. Otherwise, it’s a pricing free-for-all with its third-party sellers. Prices can inflate by more than 100 percent, and that can be costly the higher up customers go on the graphics performance totem pole. For instance, a listing for EVGA’s GTX 1080 TI Founder Edition card was inflated in price by 61.43 percent, with the $700 card selling for an insane $1,130.

To get a better visual idea of the graphics card shortage, take a look at these tables:

RX 500 Series OEMs Total

Portfolio Listed On

Amazon In Stock

@ Amazon Sold Via

Third-Party

Amazon Sellers ASUS 15 9 2 7 Gigabyte 13 10 3 7 MSI 10 9 1 8 Sapphire 16 13 2 11

GTX 10 Series OEMs Total

Portfolio Listed On

Amazon In Stock

@ Amazon Sold Via

Third-Party

Amazon Sellers ASUS 30 30 6 24 EVGA 70 53 15 38 Gigabyte 60 36 14 22 MSI 71 47 18 29 Zotac 31 26 13 13

As the numbers show, the Radeon RX 500 and GTX 10 Series cards manufactured by Asus and listed on Amazon are currently mostly sold through third-party sellers. In fact, Amazon’s stock of RX 500 Series cards is extremely low, thus customers are forced to purchase these cards at inflated prices through its third-party sellers, or look elsewhere online for (hopefully) a better deal.

However, in our investigation, we noted that Amazon’s stock mostly resided in the cheaper, low-powered card market. Gigabyte’s listed Radeon RX 550, GeForce GTX 1050, and GeForce GTX 1050 cards were plentiful. MSI’s low-end GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1050 cards were mostly in stock, too, along with solutions from Zotac. Interestingly enough, Amazon had plenty of Zotac GTX 1080 cards in stock as did MSI and EVGA, which are at the other end of the performance spectrum.

Ultimately, the cards mostly hit, it seemed, were the GTX 1070, GTX 1060, RX 580, RX 570, and RX 560. Their suggested retail prices range from $100 to $400, making them great upgrades for the money when they’re actually sold by Amazon. However, the GTX 1070 cards manufactured by Gigabyte and sold through Amazon’s third-party sellers, for example, were jacked up in price between 33 percent and 82 percent, such as the G1 Gaming 8G selling for $780 (typically $430).

That all said, here are the prices of baseline graphics cards listed on Amazon, which we will refresh each week. Right now, certain OEMs don’t even have listings for a specific GPU on Amazon, but we’ll leave space for them anyway in case a product does show up.

RX 580 OEM Model Retail

Price Current

Price Price

Increase Sold By ASUS DUAL RX580 O4G $230 $500 117.39% Amazon

Third-party Gigabyte Gaming 4GD $240 $440 83.33% Amazon

Third-party MSI ARMOR 4G OC $230 $439 90.87% Amazon

Third-party PowerColor AXRX 580 4GBD5-3DHDV2/OC $230 $410 78..26% Amazon

Third-party Sapphire PULSE 4GD5 $230 $400 73.91% Amazon

Third-party

RX 570 OEM Model Retail

Price Current

Price Price

Increase Sold By ASUS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gigabyte Gaming 4GD $220 $400 81.82% Amazon

Third-party MSI GAMING X 4G $220 $430 95.45% Amazon

Third-party PowerColor AXRX 570 4GBD5-3DHD/OC $190 $369 94.21% Amazon

Third-party Sapphire PULSE 4GD5 $190 $396 108.42% Amazon

Third-party

RX 560 OEM Model Retail

Price Current

Price Price

Increase Sold By ASUS RX560-O2G OC Edition $120 $120 0.00% Amazon

Third-Party Gigabyte Gaming OC 2GD $110 $110 0.00% Amazon MSI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PowerColor AXRX 560 4GBD5-DHV2/OC $110 $197 79.09% Amazon

Third-party Sapphire Pulse 2GD5 $110 $110 0.00% Amazon

RX 560 OEM Model Retail

Price Current

Price Price

Increase Sold By ASUS RX550-2G $85 $85 0.00% Amazon Gigabyte Gaming OC 2GD $90 $90 0.00% Amazon MSI Aero ITX 2G OC $90 $90 0.00% Amazon PowerColor AXRX 550 2GBD5-DH/OC $90 $120 33.33% Amazon

Third-party Sapphire Pulse 2GD5 $90 $90 0.00% Amazon

GTX 1080 Ti OEM Model Retail

Price Current

Price Price

Increase Sold By ASUS FOUNDERS

EDITION $700 $850 21.43% Amazon

Third-Party EVGA GAMING $700 $794 13.43% Amazon

Third-Party Gigabyte FOUNDERS

EDITION $700 $900 28.57% Amazon

Third-Party MSI AERO 11G OC $739 $739 0.00% Amazon Zotac FOUNDERS

EDITION $700 $830 18.57% Amazon

Third-Party

GTX 1080 OEM Model Retail

Price Current

Price Price

Increase Sold By ASUS ROG STRIX 8G GAMING $560 $760 35.71% Amazon

Third-Party EVGA GAMING (ACX 3.0) $540 $590 9.26% Amazon

Third-Party Gigabyte WINDFORCE OC 8GD $500 $642 28.40% Amazon

Third-Party MSI GAMING 8G $600 $600 0.00% Amazon Zotac FOUNDERS EDITION $550 $863 56.91% Amazon

Third-Party

GTX 1070 OEM Model Retail

Price Current

Price Price

Increase Sold By ASUS DUAL O8G $430 $615 43.02% Amazon

Third-Party EVGA GAMING $410 $660 60.98% Amazon

Third-Party Gigabyte WINDFORCE OC 8G $400 $700 75.00% Amazon

Third-Party MSI AERO 8G OC $420 $572 36.19% Amazon

Third-Party Zotac AMP Edition $450 $1,000 122.22% Amazon

Third-Party

GTX 1060 OEM Model Retail

Price Current

Price Price

Increase Sold By ASUS PH-GTX1060-3G $215 $270 25.58% Amazon

Third-Party EVGA GAMING $200 $230 15.00% Amazon

Third-Party Gigabyte WINDFORCE OC 3G $210 $263 25.24% Amazon

Third-Party MSI 3G OCV1 $230 $339 47.39% Amazon

Third-Party Zotac 3G Mini $194 $380 95.88% Amazon

Third-Party

GTX 1050 Ti OEM Model Retail

Price Current

Price Price

Increase Sold By ASUS PH-GTX1050TI-4G $145 $238 64.14% Amazon

Third-Party EVGA GAMING $145 $155 6.90% Amazon Gigabyte OC 4G $150 $150 0.00% Amazon MSI 4G OC $160 $160 0.00% Amazon Zotac Low Profile $170 $150 -11.76% Amazon

GTX 1050 OEM Model Retail

Price Current

Price Price

Increase Sold By ASUS PH-GTX1050-2G $115 $125 8.70% Amazon

Third-Party EVGA GAMING $110 $110 0.00% Amazon Gigabyte OC 2G $130 $130 0.00% Amazon MSI 2G OC $109 $109 0.00% Amazon Zotac Low Profile $120 $120 0.00% Amazon

So what exactly is going on with the graphics card shortage? The baseline demand is of course from PC gamers, with Amazon restocking supplies when it can. One possibility is that sellers are purchasing Amazon’s stock at the MSRP, and then reselling them elsewhere at amplified prices. Others could be purchasing cards through distributors and inflating prices while others may just sell products at higher prices regardless of the current demand. But as EVGA pointed out in an email, an MSRP is only a suggested price.

But the graphics card shortage also likely stems from the cryptocurrency mining crowd, which appear to be consuming GTX 1070 and GTX 1060 cards along with AMD’s batch of Radeon RX 500 Series cards. These cards offer a lot of bang for the buck, and cryptocurrency miners understandably don’t want to spend more than $400 on a single unit to produce digital coin. We’ll just have to wait and see if AMD and Nvidia’s attempt to rectify this spending spree by offering dedicated cryptocurrency mining cards will keep graphics cards in stock at Amazon in the near future.

Finally, we reached out to some OEMS regarding the graphics card shortage, and will update this piece accordingly. We also contacted Nvidia, who couldn’t comment on the current state of the graphics market at this time.