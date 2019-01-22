Digital Trends
Computing

Midrange Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti graphics card may be 20 percent faster than GTX 1060

Arif Bacchus
By
RTX 2080
Riley Young/Digital Trends

It has been rumored in the past month that Nvidia could soon debut a new graphics card, the GTX 1660Ti, to entice gamers with midrange performance and lower price points. In what is now the freshest development, alleged leaked benchmarks are showing that the new offering could be as much as 20 percent faster when compared to the older GTX 1060.

The leak comes from TUM_APISAK on Twitter, who discovered Ashes of the Singularity performance benchmarks in an online database. In the scoring, the yet to be announced GTX 1660 Ti netted 7,400 at 1080p high resolution, topping the GTX 1060 at 6,200. Adding up to roughly a 1,200-point (or 20-percent) difference, this hints that the GTX 1660 Ti could be as powerful as the GTX 1060. It also suggests that the graphics card could have been tested internally at Nvidia, and could be coming soon.

Pricing is not yet known on the GTX 1660 Ti, but if it is midrange pricing as rumored, that would help Nvidia win gamers scared by the $600 cost of the RTX 2070 and the newly announced $350 RTX 2060. A release date is also not yet known, but Videocardz reports that the GTX 1660 Ti could be coming in February alongside a non-Ti model with the much faster GDDR5X memory. Still, it is hard to truly judge the performance value without knowing the price.

As for now, it could be an enticing upgrade, as the older GTX 1060 remains very popular, accounting for 15.39 percent of the overall share on Steam in December of 2018. Compared to the top-of-the-line RTX 2060, very early rumors have indicated that the GTX 1660 Ti could ship with a lesser powered TU116 Turning GPU but without support for ray tracing. It also was rumored to come with a total of 1,526 CUDA cores, 20 percent more than what is found onboard the GTX 1060. As for the video memory, that was noted at 6GB of GDDR6 memory, the same amount on the RTX 2060 series.

That is powerful enough for most midrange gaming and would nicely balance out Nvidia’s lineup, falling in between both the older GTX 1060 and ray tracing-enabled RTX 2060. And, with AMD just taking the wraps off the Vega VII, this newer and cheaper card would only spice up the graphics card competition, which is always better for the wallets of gamers who are on a budget.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to convert a Kindle book to PDF
Up Next

Spotify adds artist-blocking feature, despite its denials
amd ceo lisa su ces 2019 radeon vii
Computing

You could be gaming on AMD’s Navi graphics card before the end of the summer

If you're waiting for a new graphics card from AMD that doesn't cost $700, you may have to wait for Navi. But that card may not be far away, with new rumors suggesting we could see a July launch.
Posted By Jon Martindale
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

Is AMD's Navi back on track for 2019? Here's everything you need to know

With a reported launch in 2019, AMD is focusing on the mid-range market with its next-generation Navi GPU. Billed as a successor to Polaris, Navi promises to deliver better performance to consoles, like Sony's PlayStation 5.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
best games for intel hd graphics rocketleaguescreengrab01
Gaming

Here are all the awesome games you can play without a fancy graphics card

Just because you don't have a dedicated graphics card, it doesn't mean you can't enjoy some of the best games out there right now. This is our list of the best games you can play on Intel integrated graphics.
Posted By Jon Martindale
ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1060 AMP! Edition
Computing

Nvidia’s next midrange card might be a GTX 1660 Ti, rumors suggest

Nvidia may be working on a non-RTX Turing graphics card called the 1660 Ti. Rumors suggest it will have around 20 percent fewer CUDA cores than the RTX 2060 and will lack ray tracing support.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Apple

Want a MacBook that will last all day on a single charge? Check these models out

Battery life is one of the most important factors in buying any laptop, especially MacBooks. Their battery life is typically average, but there are some standouts. Knowing which MacBook has the best battery life can be rather useful.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

Want a Dell laptop with an RTX 2060? Cross the new XPS 15 off your list

The next iteration of Dell's XPS 15 laptop won't come with an option for an RTX 2060, according to Alienware's Frank Azor. You could always opt for a new Alienware m15 or m17 instead.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple MacBook 13-inch Touch Pad
Product Review

Controversy has dogged the MacBook Pro lately. Is it still a good purchase?

The MacBook Pro is a controversial laptop these days -- and that's unfortunate. Due to some divisive changes Apple made to the functionality of the MacBook Pro, fans are more split. Does the 8th-gen refresh change that?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Computing

Always have way too many tabs open? Google Chrome might finally help

Google is one step closer to bringing tab groups to its Chrome browser. The feature is now available in Google's Chrome Canady build with an early implementation that can be enabled through its flag system.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Mobile

Here's how to convert a Kindle book to PDF using your desktop or the web

Amazon's Kindle is one of the best ebook readers on the market, but it doesn't make viewing proprietary files on other platforms any easier. Here's how to convert a Kindle book to PDF using either desktop or web-based applications.
Posted By Simon Hill
best VPN services
Computing

Worried about your online privacy? We tested the best VPN services

Browsing the web can be less secure than most users would hope. If that concerns you, a virtual private network — aka a VPN — is a decent solution. Check out a few of the best VPN services on the market.
Posted By Mark Coppock
origin chronos review feat
Product Review

Origin's Chronos PC is no looker, but it plays games with eye-popping detail

The Chronos is Origin’s smallest PC, but while it occupies less space than most A/V receivers, it delivers the power of a much larger desktop. Its dull exterior design does the system a disservice. Once you turn it on, you won’t be…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Playstation 3 Controller
Gaming

Can't stand keyboard gaming on PC? Here's how to use a PS3 controller instead

Properly connecting a PlayStation 3 Controller to a PC is no easy task, especially when you opt for third-party peripherals. Thankfully, our guide will help you through the process.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
how to copy and paste on a Chromebook
Computing

Zipping files on a Chromebook? Follow these four easy steps

Chromebooks support file compression, though they work a little differently than on Windows or Mac. Here's the step-by-step process to zipping files on a Chromebook, and then unzipping them again for extraction.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
Cybersecurity Pay-and-Pray
Computing

How good are you at spotting phishing scams? Take this quiz to find out

Are you able to discern between a legitimate email and one that's a scam designed to phish for your personal information? Google created an online quiz with tips to help you better understand phishing so you don't become a victim.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen