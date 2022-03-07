  1. Computing

How to blend in Photoshop

Dua Rashid
By

Adobe Photoshop features Blend Modes that let you blend the pixels of two images together. The tool is used to achieve various types of effects depending on the type of images used. You can significantly up your game as a graphic designer by learning how to blend in Photoshop. Just follow our guide below, and you'll be a dab hand in no time.

Difficulty

Moderate

Duration

15 minutes

What You Need

  • Desktop PC or laptop with Adobe Photoshop

Layer Opacity

One of the two ways to blend your photos is with the Layer Opacity method. With this method, you can blend different layers by simply changing the transparency of one of the layers. Here’s how.

Step 1: Place both your images in two different layers on your canvas. Depending on the placement of layers, you will get different effects. Try both ways.

Place both your images in separate layers.

Step 2: With your top layer selected, click on the Opacity option on the top-right of the Layers panel. The Opacity option controls the transparency of the layer. By default, it is set to 100%. This means it is completely blocking the layer underneath it. By simply lowering the value, we can tweak its transparency, making it reveal the layer underneath. Drag its slider to see what works best for your photos.

You can also change the opacity directly from your keyboard. Pressing 9 will make it 90%, pressing 8 will make it 80%, and so on. Press two numbers quickly for specific values. For example, press 7 + 8 quickly to get 78%.

Use the Opacity option to control the transparency of your image.

Layer Blend Modes

The second method is the Layer Blend Mode. This is a great way to blend images, especially if you want to give your image a texture. Here’s how.

Step 1: Place your image in the bottom layer and your texture image in the top layer, as shown.

Place your images in separate layers.

Step 2: Click on the Blend Mode options directly across from the layer opacity option. This option is usually set to normal by default. Click on it and it will reveal multiple options in the drop-down menu.

Click on the blend mode option right beside the Opacity option.

Step 3: We won't be going through all of the options, but you can experiment and see which one works best for you. Click on the option that suits your images best. For me, it is the Soft Light option, in this case.

You can quickly go through the different modes with your mouse wheel after clicking on one of the options. Another way you can do that is by pressing Shift and using the Plus (+) and Minus (-) keys on your keyboard while having the move tool selected. You can jump to the move tool by pressing V on your keyboard.

Select the blending mode that works best for you.

You may also combine Layer Opacity and Layer Blend Modes to create endless outcomes for your images. Get creative, try them out, and have fun!

For more Photoshop tips, check out our guides on how to use Photoshop on iPad and how to blend layers in Photoshop.

