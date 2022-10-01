 Skip to main content
How to change the login picture on a Mac

Sandy Writtenhouse
By

Whether you’re setting up a new Mac, adding another user, or just want to personalize your Mac more, consider picking out a custom login picture. This is the image you see above your username on your Mac’s lock screen when you enter your password (even if you forgot it).

You can choose a photo of yourself, your favorite emoji, or a Memoji you’ve created. It takes only a few minutes to customize this screen you see every day. If you’re ready, we’ll show you how to change the login picture on a Mac.

Change the login picture on a Mac

Changing your login picture is a fun way to personalize your lock screen. It’s also a great way for other users of your Mac to see their own favorite image when it’s their turn to sign in.

Step 1: Open System preferences by using the icon in your Dock or the Apple icon in the Menu bar.

Step 2: Select Users & groups.

Users and Groups in the System Preferences on Mac.

Step 3: Choose the user on the left side.

Step 4: Pick the current picture on the right side. You’ll see “Edit” when you hover your cursor over it.

Current login picture in Users and Groups.

Step 5: You’ll then see a window pop open with all of the picture options. You can use a current Memoji or create a new one, choose an emoji, use your monogram, or look at the suggestions. You can also use your Mac’s camera to snap a photo or select a picture from the Photos app.

Memoji: Pick a current Memoji or use the Plus sign to create a new one. Then, use the Pose tab to choose the facial expression and the Style tab to pick a background color.

Emoji: Select one of the popular emoji options or use the Plus sign to view the full selection. Then, go to the Style tab to pick a background color.

Monogram: Choose a monogram color from the collection.

Camera: To snap a picture on the spot, select Camera. Place your face within the circular frame and select the Capture button. To use the image, pick Save. Otherwise, pick Cancel.

Photos: Expand the Photos section to pick your Favorites or a particular album. Then, select the photo you want to use.

Suggestions: If you’re not sure which picture you want to use, you can look through the Suggestions. You’ll also see many default pictures like flowers, sports, animals, and symbols.

Mac login picture options.

Step 6: After you select the picture you want to use, you’ll see its preview in the bottom-left corner. Drag the slider to zoom in or out of the image for just the right look.

Slider to zoom on the Mac login picture.

Step 7: When you finish, select Save. You can then close the System Preferences using the X on the top left.

Save the selected login picture on Mac.

Now when you see your Mac’s login screen, ready for your password, you’ll have a picture that suits you.

