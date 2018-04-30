How and where to watch the Facebook F8 keynote speeches and more

Share

Facebook’s F8 developer conference is right around the corner, poised to deliver yet another sneak peek into the future of the social media giant. Here’s how you can watch the two-day event’s keynote speeches, presentations, and sessions.

First up, you’ll be able to watch the event right from our Twitch channel, embedded below. Just tune in starting at 10 a.m. on May 1, 2018, to check out the first — and likely biggest — keynote speech at Facebook F8.

If you’re more interested in checking out specific sessions or keynotes, your next best option will be to head over to the Facebook F8 site, to pick and choose which events you want to watch. You’ll also be able to take a look at the whole schedule while you’re there.

“This year’s event is our biggest yet, with more than 50 sessions, interactive experiences, the opportunity to meet Facebook product experts, and the chance to interact with our global developer community,” Facebook says.

Last year, we saw quite a few announcements that ended up setting the tone for Facebook’s various enterprises throughout the year. Most notably, Mark Zuckerberg took the stage to show off Facebook’s latest social applications for its Oculus Rift platform.

Another thing you might want to keep an eye out for is how Facebook addresses the elephant in the room: The privacy concerns raised as a result of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. After getting grilled by Congress, Mark Zuckerberg’s response going forward is going to be newsworthy no matter what he says.

“We didn’t take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake,” Zuckerberg said during his congressional testimony. “It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens here.”

It remains to be seen if he’ll address the privacy concerns on the main stage, explaining what Facebook is doing to make its users safer to win back their trust. Or he may just sidestep the issue entirely, focusing most of the event on developer applications. Either way, the scandal and Facebook’s ongoing privacy woes will be important components of the security-focused announcements at the event.