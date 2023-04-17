For cheap laptop deals, HP is usually a reliable retailer to check out. Right now, you can buy a HP 14-inch laptop for $250 instead of $430. While it won’t be the fastest of laptops by any means, it’s a decent option if you want to keep costs down but still need a laptop. Let’s take a look at what else the system offers.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14z

Buy this laptop and you get a device from one of the best laptop brands. That’s always a good starting point, especially when keeping costs down without wanting to scrimp on quality. With this laptop, you get an AMD 3020e processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. While performance won’t be speedy, those are the basics to be able to use Windows 11 Home. Alongside that is a 14-inch HD screen with 220 nits of brightness and micro-edges to keep the size down. None of this will rival the best laptops but it’s appropriate for the price.

Where things get more appealing is how this HP 14-inch laptop has a long-lasting battery life for the price, along with HP Fast Charge technology so you can get back up to 80% quickly. It also looks pretty good with a sleek black exterior that looks classier than you’d expect for the price. Other extras include a SD media card reader built-in along with an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones. If you just need something straightforward to use in class or when studying, this HP 14-inch laptop covers the bases if nothing more. You can always use it to catch up on your favorite shows too via streaming if you need it for entertainment purposes.

Keeping it simple, the HP Laptop 14z is a good option for anyone who needs a cheap laptop, is seeking out one for their child, or is simply for occasional use. It’s normally priced at $430 but right now, you can save $180 and snap it up for $250 at HP, making it a far more appealing option. If it’s the one for you, hit the buy button now before the deal ends.

Editors' Recommendations