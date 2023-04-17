 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Don’t miss your chance to get this 14-inch HP laptop for $250

Jennifer Allen
By
HP Laptop 14

For cheap laptop deals, HP is usually a reliable retailer to check out. Right now, you can buy a HP 14-inch laptop for $250 instead of $430. While it won’t be the fastest of laptops by any means, it’s a decent option if you want to keep costs down but still need a laptop. Let’s take a look at what else the system offers.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 14z

Buy this laptop and you get a device from one of the best laptop brands. That’s always a good starting point, especially when keeping costs down without wanting to scrimp on quality. With this laptop, you get an AMD 3020e processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. While performance won’t be speedy, those are the basics to be able to use Windows 11 Home. Alongside that is a 14-inch HD screen with 220 nits of brightness and micro-edges to keep the size down. None of this will rival the best laptops but it’s appropriate for the price.

Where things get more appealing is how this HP 14-inch laptop has a long-lasting battery life for the price, along with HP Fast Charge technology so you can get back up to 80% quickly. It also looks pretty good with a sleek black exterior that looks classier than you’d expect for the price. Other extras include a SD media card reader built-in along with an HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones. If you just need something straightforward to use in class or when studying, this HP 14-inch laptop covers the bases if nothing more. You can always use it to catch up on your favorite shows too via streaming if you need it for entertainment purposes.

Related

Keeping it simple, the HP Laptop 14z is a good option for anyone who needs a cheap laptop, is seeking out one for their child, or is simply for occasional use. It’s normally priced at $430 but right now, you can save $180 and snap it up for $250 at HP, making it a far more appealing option. If it’s the one for you, hit the buy button now before the deal ends.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This 14-inch HP Chromebook just crashed to $159 at Best Buy
HP Chromebook 14b sits on a desk.

When the laptop deals that you're seeing are still too expensive, shoppers are often recommended to check out Chromebook deals instead. You'll come across offers like the HP Chromebook 14a for just $159, which is nearly half its original price of $299 after a $140 discount from Best Buy. The device is affordable and dependable, so chances are high that stocks will sell out quickly. You need to buy the Chromebook before that happens, because we're not sure when this deal will return once it goes offline.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook 14a
The Chromebook versus laptop discussion begins with the operating system, as most people have concerns over switching from Microsoft's Windows to Google's Chrome OS. However, Chrome OS is what allows Chromebooks like the HP Chromebook 14a to go for very cheap. Since it's an internet-dependent operating system, low-end components like the HP Chromebook 14a's Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM still provide smooth performance, as there's no installed software that slows down the machine. The Chromebook is only equipped with a 64GB eMMC, but that's less of a limitation when there's built-in support for cloud storage.

Read more
Best Buy has a $200 HP laptop deal that you won’t even find at HP
HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

You would think that the best laptop deals for HP devices would come from the manufacturer itself, but Best Buy's offer for the HP 14-inch Laptop proves that that's not the case. The retailer is selling the budget device for an even more affordable $200, following a $50 discount on its original price of $250. We're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of this bargain though, so if you're thinking about buying it, you should do so right away.

Why you should buy the HP 14-inch Laptop
HP is one of the best laptop brands because of its reliable devices, which extends to its budget offerings like the HP 14-inch Laptop. In terms of performance, the device won't blow you away with its Intel Celeron N4120 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are a far cry from what you'd find inside the best laptops, but if you're only planning to use the device for basic functions like researching online, typing documents, and accessing streaming services, they're more than enough.

Read more
Samsung’s futuristic rotating 55-inch 4K gaming monitor is $700 off
Samsung Odyssey Ark in cockpit mode.

One of the best monitor deals today is perfectly aimed at gamers with large budgets. Samsung currently has a big discount on the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor with $700 off the regular price. That means it still costs $2,300 so we're not expecting many people to afford it even compared to its usual $3,000 price tag. However, if you've been waiting to treat yourself to this supremely premium gaming monitor, this is your chance. Hit the buy button now to enjoy that sweet $700 saving.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch Odyssey Ark QLED Curved Gaming Monitor

Read more