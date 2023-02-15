 Skip to main content
This is the cheapest 17-inch laptop worth buying today

Jennifer Allen
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

HP laptop deals rarely get much cheaper than being able to buy the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z-cp200 laptop for $330, saving you a huge $170 off the regular price of $500. If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to buy a cheap yet well-built laptop for all your commuting needs, you’ll really appreciate this highlight of the laptop deals currently out there. Much of that is thanks to it having a 17-inch screen which you rarely get for this price. Snap it up now before the deal ends.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z-cp200

While this device won’t be topping the best laptops arena any time soon, it does come from one of the best laptop brands around so you know you’re purchasing reliability. The 17-inch HP Laptop 17z-cp200 has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s relatively simple stuff but we appreciate the substantial amount of storage space so it’s easy to save all your most important files without running out of room.

Unusually as anyone checking out the best budget laptops can tell you, there’s also a 17-inch HD display with a resolution of 1600 x 900. A larger size means you’ll be able to see more of what’s going on as well as multitask more effectively than you might ordinarily manage with a cheap laptop. It makes it a little bulkier but it’s worth it for someone seeking out a cheap desktop replacement. There’s also a lift hinge so you can elevate your keyboard to a more natural typing level, while HP Fast Charge support means you’re never far from a reliable amount of battery life. Other features include dual speakers, a HP True Vision 720p HD webcam with integrated dual array digital microphones, and a screen-to-body ratio of 84%. A numeric keypad on the keyboard will be helpful for anyone who regularly enters numbers for work too.

Normally priced at $500, this 17-inch HP Laptop 17z-cp200 is down to $330 for a limited time only. A saving of $170 is particularly appealing when you also gain a larger screen than most laptops in this price range. Snap it up now if you’re in need of a larger laptop without spending a fortune.

