Play Fortnite and more: This HP gaming PC is discounted to $550

Jennifer Allen
By
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
HP

If you’re a keen gamer but tend to prefer older or less demanding games like Fortnite or even World of Warcraft when tweaking the settings, check out the amazing gaming PC deals going on at HP. One huge highlight is the HP Victus 15L which is down to $550 from $830. That means you’re saving $280 off the regular price and you just need to add a monitor and maybe some accessories like a keyboard and mouse. Ideal for starting out with PC gaming, here’s all you need to know about the setup.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L

HP makes some of the best gaming PCs and this particular HP Victus 15L shares some of those elements. Contained within its sleek and small shell is some great hardware for the price. That includes an Intel Core i5-12400 processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there’s an Intel Arc A380 graphics card. That may not be a GeForce RTX series card, but it has good compatibility with games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Forza Horizon 5, and many other games. Granted, combined with the processor and amount of RAM, you’re best off tempering your expectations but games like Fortnite will still look great.

The system also offers 9 USB ports while there’s mirrored RGB lighting on the front panel which looks great but also understated if you don’t want anything too obvious. There are five ports on the front with an additional four on the back. The desktop also comes with a wired keyboard and mouse combo but you might want to upgrade these. There’s also 5.1 surround sound.

To add to what you can do with the HP Victus 15L, it also has Omen Gaming Hub installed. That offers options for intelligent overclocking, adjusting the fans, and tweaking the lighting. It’s great for making your desktop feel more like your own.

Normally priced at $830, this HP Victus 15L is down to $550 for a limited time only at HP. The $280 saving won’t stick around for long so if you’re keen to start your PC gaming journey in style, do so quickly. You won’t regret it.

