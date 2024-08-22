 Skip to main content
The HP Spectre x360 14 has a $350 price cut today

HP Spectre x360 14 2023 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

We absolutely loved the HP Spectre x360 14 when we reviewed it earlier this year, and it’s enjoying a $350 price cut at HP right now as part of the continuing back to school laptop sales. Normally priced at $1,850, it’s down to $1,500 for a limited time when you buy directly from HP. It’s always good to see a discount on a laptop that we love, making it an easy recommendation to make. For anyone seeking a stylish 2-in-1 laptop that’s also a fantastic price, this is one of the best laptop deals we’ve seen in recent times. Have a read below while we break down everything it has to offer.

Why you should buy the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1

As our HP Spectre x360 review explains, we utterly adored it. The model we checked out there is the same one that’s on sale so we can confidently stand by that 4.5 out of 5 star review. We only had two criticisms — that there’s no discrete GPU option and that it’s a bit expensive. The latter is less of an issue now, due to the sale price, but gamers will still need to look elsewhere.

It’s hardly surprising that the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 ranks highly in our look at the best 2-in-1 laptops. With this model, there’s an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor along with 16GB of memory and a huge 2TB of SSD storage. It’s well-designed for anyone working on the move, as you have plenty of space for storing all your files.

While that screen might feel a little small to those used to monitors, it’s actually utterly gorgeous to look at. What it lacks in size, it makes up for in quality as it’s a 2.8K OLED touchscreen with 2880 x 1800 resolution. It also has a variable refresh rate between 48Hz and 120Hz, so it’s silky smooth to use even if you’re watching an action movie. The screen is packed with other extras too, like 400 nits of brightness in SDR or 500 nits in HDR, while there’s 100% DCI-P3 color support, 0.2ms response time, and anti-reflection Corning Gorilla Glass NBT. It all looks great whether you’re browsing online, typing up a document, or using it in tablet mode to take in a show.

HP is one of the best laptop brands because it keeps on adding cool things. There’s a fingerprint reader on the keyboard, and you get up to 17 hours of battery life when watching a video or 13 hours during regular use. Even its webcam is pretty high-end, being a 9MP HP Wide Vision IR camera with camera shutter, temporal noise reduction, and integrated dual digital microphones. For someone looking for a flexible solution, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is sure to be one of the best laptops.

As big fans of the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1, we’re delighted to see it on sale at HP. It normally costs $1,850, but right now you can buy it from HP for $1,500. The $360 saving won’t be around for long given it’s one of HP’s weekly deals, so be sure to buy it sooner rather than later if it appeals to you.

