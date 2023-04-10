Save $110 on this 28-inch 4K monitor in the HP Spring Sale

HP’s Spring sale brings with it one of the better monitor deals for anyone seeking out a 4K option. Currently, you can buy the HP 28-inch 4K monitor for just $340 thereby saving $110 off the regular price of $450. An affordable deal for someone who needs the advantages of a 4K resolution, the monitor looks stylish while being very useful too. Want to know more? Keep reading or simply hit the buy button below.

Why you should buy the HP 28-inch 4K monitor

HP may not yet feature among our look at the best 4K monitors but it’s a reliable brand for anything technological so you can trust this one. As you’d expect, there’s a 3840 x 2160 resolution but it goes much further than just the high-end resolution. It also has a contrast ratio of 1000:1 and a response time of 4ms gray to gray. Designed with creativity in mind, it has color accuracy you can rely on with presets like sRGB and Display P3. HP Eye Ease also helps your eyes, reducing any risk of eyestrain. Accurate and vivid colors are further helped by HDR support with DisplayHDR 400 providing you with lifelike imagery.

Elsewhere, you get 400 nits of brightness while the HP 28-inch 4K monitor can be connected via one USB-C cable if you prefer or you can opt for the HDMI 2.0 port or DisplayPort 1.2 connection instead. A USB hub is bundled within as well so there are three USB-A ports and one USB-C port. It’s a great addition to your desktop setup with features to rival the best monitors. If you’re particularly looking for a monitor for great photo editing, you’ll appreciate the results the HP 28-inch 4K monitor can offer. For anyone environmentally conscious, there’s also the much smaller carbon footprint involved thanks to the HP 28-inch 4K monitor using recycled ocean-bound plastics that equate to more than three recycled plastic water bottles.

With plenty to appreciate when it comes to the HP 28-inch 4K monitor, it’s even more appealing while on sale. Typically priced at $450, it’s down to $340 at HP so you save $110 off the regular price. Sure to be a hit at home, this is a monitor you’ll soon wonder how you lived without.

Editors' Recommendations