This 2-in-1 HP Chromebook is $150 off for a limited time

HP continues to have some of the best laptop deals as part of its ongoing sale. Right now, you can buy a HP Chromebook x360 with a 14-inch touchscreen for $480 saving you a huge $180 off the usual price of $660. Likely to be a hit with students in particular who love the convenience of Chrome OS, this deal won’t be around forever so if you’re keen to buy, hit the button now. Alternatively, keep reading while we tell you more.

Why you should buy the HP Chromebook x360

If you’ve been trying to decide between a Chromebook or laptop, the HP Chromebook x360 offers the kind of specs that may yet sway to the side of Chrome OS. Coming from one of the best laptop brands out there, it’s well-designed for the price. You get an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. For a Windows-based machine, that would be fairly low-end but the beauty of such Chromebook deals is you get a system well-designed to cope with such hardware.

The highlight to the specs is the 14-inch full HD touchscreen. Scratch-resistant thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass, it’s robust while also being very responsive. With 178 wide-viewing angles, it’s great from a variety of angles while micro-edge bezels keep it looking sleek. It’s the kind of look that even beats some of the best Chromebooks in classiness. For security purposes, the HP Chromebook x360 also has an integrated fingerprint reader to save you from typing in passwords, as well as a camera privacy shutter switch for when you want some guaranteed downtime from video calls. With up to 10 hours and 45 minutes of battery life, it’s great for all-day use too before you need to find a power source. A quick 45-minute charge soon gives you back 50% of battery life too.

Normally priced at $660, the HP Chromebook x360 is currently down to $480 as part of HP’s Presidents Day sale. It won’t stay this price for much longer so if it sounds like the ideal Chromebook for you, hit the buy button now to enjoy the excellent $180 saving.

