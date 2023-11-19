 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Need a cheap printer? This HP DeskJet is $40 for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP

If you need a printer for your home office but you don’t have much cash to spend, the good news is that you can get one for very cheap from this year’s Black Friday printer deals. Here’s a great example — the HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer for a very affordable $40, following a $45 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $85. With stocks probably already flying off the shelves, we don’t expect this offer to last very long, so don’t wait until the last minute of Black Friday deals — add the inkjet printer to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer

HP is a mainstay in our list of the best printers not just because of its premium options, but also for its affordable devices like the HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer. Despite its low cost, the printer still operates pretty fast with its maximum print speed of up to 7.5 pages per minute for monochrome documents and up to 5.5 pages per minute for colored files. Inkjet printers are the best option if you’re printing just occasionally because of their nice balance between cost, size, and performance, according to our laser versus inkjet comparison, but an all-in-one printer like the HP DeskJet 2734e is even better as you’ll get copying and scanning functions in one device, further saving on costs and space.

The HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer can connect to your computer via USB cable, but it also works over Wi-Fi and through the HP Smart app that will let you print, copy, and scan from your smartphone. Every purchase of the printer also comes with three months of HP Instant Ink, following activation of the free HP+ service that will also let you get automatic updates for the device.

Don't Miss:

Best Buy Black Friday deals provide plenty of ways to improve your computer setup, including adding a printer for a very cheap price. The HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer, originally $85, is down to less than half-price following a $45 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $40. This is a steal no matter how you look at it, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to do so quickly as a lot of other shoppers will be interested. Complete the transaction for the HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer while stocks are still available.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Buy MacBook sale: Save on the M3 MacBook Pro and more
An open MacBook Pro on a table.

For those who have been waiting for a good opportunity to buy a new MacBook, there's probably no better chance at huge discounts than with Black Friday MacBook deals. Best Buy is taking the lead here with a massive sale for all kinds of MacBooks, including the recently released Apple MacBook Pro M3. There's no telling how long the offers will remain online though, so you have to hurry in browsing the sale. If any of these Black Friday deals for MacBooks catch your attention, you should proceed with the purchase as soon as possible to make sure that you don't miss out on the savings.

What to buy in Best Buy's MacBook sale
The cheapest MacBook in Best Buy's sale is the pre-owned 2015 13-inch Apple MacBook Air, which you can get for an

Read more
The 3 best Alienware gaming PC Black Friday deals available now
The Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop, placed on a desk.

If you want to pick up some great gaming PC Black Friday deals, these Aurora R15 configurations will net you a powerful gaming PC for a good price. If you aren't familiar with Alienware, it's a company that specializes in gaming desktops and laptops, and it's been around for nearly two decades, so you know you're getting something solid when you buy it. The cases also look pretty cool, and if you're planning on going for an Alienware desktop, be sure to check out some of the other Alienware Black Friday deals for things like monitors, gaming chairs, and other accessories.
Alienware Aurora R15 with RTX 4060 -- $1,300, was $1,600

The first configuration we have here is probably the best if you want to go for something that's a bit more budget-oriented, which isn't to say it's not powerful as it still has an RTX 4060. It's not the most powerful card, but it will let you play most modern games at 1080p with good graphical settings and gives you access to DLSS 3. Besides that, you get an Intel Core i7 13700F, which is a mid-to-high-end CPU that will easily handle any productivity task you throw at it, including some editing. It's also great to see 16GB of DDR5 RAM, which will make the overall day-to-day experience very smooth, with the only downside being the 512GB of storage, which isn't much these days, although an upgrade should be relatively simple.

Read more
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Cheapest prices today
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals

With the big event coming up fast, we're spotting some early Black Friday deals already. There are some great Black Friday laptop deals, on gaming laptops in particular if you simply can't wait any longer to make a purchase. Don't forget to check out the Amazon Black Friday laptop deals for some gaming options, too. Below we've picked out some awesome Black Friday gaming laptop deals with something for nearly every budget and including all the biggest names in the field. These come straight from the manufacturer and from retailer sales, like general Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals and more specific Best Buy Black Friday gaming laptop deals. Let's guide you through the deals now.
Today's Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
HP Victus 15 (Intel) -- $550, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is one of the cheapest gaming laptops in the market, but it still provides decent performance with the latest 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM. With these specifications, you can play today's most popular games, but you'll have to go with low to medium graphic settings for the more demanding titles. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 15.6-inch Full HD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. Check out other HP laptop Black Friday deals and Amazon Black Friday deals if you're interested in more Victus options.

Read more