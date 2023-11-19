If you need a printer for your home office but you don’t have much cash to spend, the good news is that you can get one for very cheap from this year’s Black Friday printer deals. Here’s a great example — the HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer for a very affordable $40, following a $45 discount from Best Buy on its original price of $85. With stocks probably already flying off the shelves, we don’t expect this offer to last very long, so don’t wait until the last minute of Black Friday deals — add the inkjet printer to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately.

Why you should buy the HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer

HP is a mainstay in our list of the best printers not just because of its premium options, but also for its affordable devices like the HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer. Despite its low cost, the printer still operates pretty fast with its maximum print speed of up to 7.5 pages per minute for monochrome documents and up to 5.5 pages per minute for colored files. Inkjet printers are the best option if you’re printing just occasionally because of their nice balance between cost, size, and performance, according to our laser versus inkjet comparison, but an all-in-one printer like the HP DeskJet 2734e is even better as you’ll get copying and scanning functions in one device, further saving on costs and space.

The HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer can connect to your computer via USB cable, but it also works over Wi-Fi and through the HP Smart app that will let you print, copy, and scan from your smartphone. Every purchase of the printer also comes with three months of HP Instant Ink, following activation of the free HP+ service that will also let you get automatic updates for the device.

Best Buy Black Friday deals provide plenty of ways to improve your computer setup, including adding a printer for a very cheap price. The HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer, originally $85, is down to less than half-price following a $45 discount, so you’ll only have to pay $40. This is a steal no matter how you look at it, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to do so quickly as a lot of other shoppers will be interested. Complete the transaction for the HP DeskJet 2734e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer while stocks are still available.

