Whenever HP rolls out 2-in-1 laptop deals, shoppers should check if the HP Envy x360 received a discount. The device, known for its reliability and versatility, is currently available with a $250 discount that pulls its price down to $650 from $900, for an offer that’s going to be hard to refuse. We’re not sure until when the bargain will remain online, so if you need a new laptop, you shouldn’t hesitate with your purchase.

Why you should buy the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop

The HP Envy x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop, which our laptop buying guide describes as a device that combines the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen and the utility of a laptop’s keyboard. From laptop mode, you can fold its 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen all the way back to access tablet mode. You also have the option of using the HP Envy x360 in tent mode, which is ideal for giving presentations, and in media mode, which will let you watch streaming content without getting distracted by the keyboard.

In addition to this versatility, the HP Envy x360 also offers reliability with smooth performance that’s enabled by its 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s the recommended starting point for laptops by our guide on how much RAM do you need. The HP Envy x360 also features a 256GB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed so that you can start using it right away, the HP True Vision 5MP camera with temporal noise reduction and dual-array digital microphones for joining online meetings, and the rechargeable HP MPP2.0 Tilt Pen as an additional input option for drawing sketches and taking notes.

If you’re on the hunt for laptop deals, you may want to set your sights on HP’s offer for the HP Envy x360. The 2-in-1 laptop will be delivered to your doorstep for just $650, for savings of $250 on its sticker price of $900, but this bargain probably won’t be around for long as stocks are likely dwindling. The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop is a steal with this discount, so to avoid missing out, you need to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

