HP is having a fire sale on some of its best laptops — from $200

Jennifer Allen
By

HP has unleashed a great fire sale that includes some excellent laptop deals. If you’re looking to save big while still snagging the right laptop for you, it can be tough to know where to start. That’s why we’re on hand to highlight some of the best deals going on. Whatever your intentions, you’ll be happy with what’s available here. Let’s take a look at what you can buy today.

HP Chromebook 11a — $200, was $260

A woman in a yellow jumper sits at a desk with an HP Chromebook 11.6 open in front of her, and a mug alongside.

Chromebook deals are always popular and it’s particularly great to see such a cheap one here. While this 11-inch HP Chromebook won’t exactly be rivaling the best Chromebooks, it’s certainly inexpensive. It keeps things basic with a MediaTek processor, 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. That makes it ideal for a student on a tight budget or someone that just needs something for occasional use. Similarly, its 11-inch HD display is pretty basic and about as small as it can get. On the plus side, that means battery life is long and efficient which is mostly what anyone could want from a Chromebook.

14-inch HP 14z Laptop — $260, was $430

HP 14 laptop with intel Celeron on desk.

As one of the best laptop brands, HP can still offer quite a lot even when it comes to budget laptops. Here, you get an AMD 3020e processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It’s capable of running Windows 11 Home if you don’t mind being patient at times giving an accessible route into the operating system without costing a fortune. Its 14-inch display is simple yet benefits from narrow bezels while its long battery life makes this an ideal laptop for taking between classes with you.

17-inch HP 17t Laptop — $480, was $700

A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

If you need a larger screen, this HP 17-inch laptop will do the task well thanks to its 17-inch HD+ screen with a 1600 x 900 resolution. Alongside that, it has an Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It’s all simple yet effective if you want to use Windows 11 Home reasonably well without spending a lot. The laptop’s keyboard also fits in a numeric pad which is ideal for work purposes, while there’s an enlarged clickpad and a lift-hinge design to help you get the keyboard in a more comfortable typing position. Those little things add up even before you consider HP Fast Charge support, making this a fairly appealing laptop at a keen price.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $600, was $840

Not quite one of the best 2-in-1 laptops but still very tempting, the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop is a good proposition for anyone who can’t decide between a tablet or laptop. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Its highlight, however, is its screen. Its 15.6-inch full HD display offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 but it’s the fact it’s a touchscreen that makes it so useful. Thanks to a 360-degree hinge, you can rotate it to work in tablet mode or use as a presentation device or in tent mode for watching a show. it’s really versatile like that. Elsewhere, there’s audio by Bang & Olufsen and an HP True Vision 5MP IR camera with shutter, temporal noise reduction and useful dual array digital microphones.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop — $1,000, was $1,250

The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.

One of the best laptops around for many purposes, the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop is a delight to use. It uses an Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Utilizing the Intel Evo Certified platform means it can offer a longer battery life than most so it’s ideal for use throughout the day. There’s also its 13.5-inch WUXGA+ touchscreen with a resolution of 1920 x 1280 and 400 nits of brightness. Thanks to the 360-degree hinge, you can rotate it as needed to use it as a tablet or for presentations. Whatever your plans, the contents of the screen look great. There’s also a great 5MP webcam with appearance filters, backlight adjustments and a physical privacy shutter too. A backlit keyboard, included stylus, and fingerprint reader rounds off the well-designed set of specs that make this a cut above the rest.

