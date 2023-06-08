 Skip to main content
This HP 15-inch laptop is discounted from $460 to $300

If you’re planning to buy a new laptop but you don’t need all the bells and whistles to keep the cost low, you should check out the HP Laptop 15z. It’s currently on sale from HP at $160 off, which pulls its price down to an affordable $300 from $460 originally. With the growing importance of owning a dependable laptop, there’s always high demand for offers like this one, so you’ll have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on the discount.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 15z

The HP Laptop 15z won’t blow you away with its specifications, as it’s humbly equipped with the AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, with 8GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how much RAM do you need as a starting point for laptops. The device won’t be able to edit large video files or play the latest video games like the best laptops, but it will do a fine job in helping you complete daily tasks like browsing the internet, editing documents, working with spreadsheets, and preparing presentations. It can also serve as a decent entertainment hub with its 15.6-inch HD display that’s surrounded by narrow bezels on three sides.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 128GB SSD, the HP Laptop 15z is ready for use right after unboxing as you won’t have to deal with installing an operating system yourself. There’s also ample storage space for the apps that you regularly use and the files that you need to easily access at all times. The laptop also comes with the HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones, so you’ll look and sound clear in video calls and online meetings.

It’s going to be tough to look through all the laptop deals online in your search for a cheap but reliable device, so we’ve done the work for you by flagging HP’s offer for the HP Laptop 15z. It’s on sale for just $300, for savings of $160 on its sticker price of $460. This discount won’t last forever though, and since it may expire without warning, it’s highly recommended that you add it to your cart and check out as fast as possible so that you can take advantage of this bargain for the HP Laptop 15z.

