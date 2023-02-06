HP 72 Hour Flash Sale: The 6 best laptop deals, from $250

HP has a huge sale right now meaning there are some fantastic laptop deals available for anyone keen to save big on a new purchase. With so many different laptops to choose from, we’re here to help you by narrowing things down to the pick of the bunch. Whether you’re looking for a cheap and simple Chromebook or aiming a bit higher with a new gaming rig or 2-in-1 laptop, we’ve got the deals for you. Read on while we take you through them.

HP Chromebook 14-inch laptop — $250, was $330

One of the better Chromebook deals around at the moment, this HP Chromebook 14-inch laptop keeps things simple but could still appeal for someone looking for one of the best Chromebooks. It has an Intel Celeron processor along with 4GB of memory and 32GB of eMMC storage. Even for a Chromebook, that’s on the low end of the scale but you get a supremely stylish-looking system. Its 14-inch HD screen has narrow bezels to keep things looking sleek while its silver exterior makes it stand out among the crowd. A 720p HD camera is useful for taking video calls while the keyboard is great to use.

HP 15-inch laptop — $251, was $470

If you’d prefer a Windows-based laptop, you can buy one for a fraction more than a Chromebook. This laptop has an AMD Athlon Gold processor, 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Thanks to being made by one of the best laptop brands, it’s well-designed with a micro-edge bezel display keeping things sleek. It also offers long-lasting battery life with HP Fast Charge technology meaning you can get back up to speed in no time. For a basic Windows 11 laptop, you can’t really go wrong with this one at this price.

HP 17-inch laptop — $330, was $500

This HP 17-inch laptop is well-suited for anyone who needs a large display to work with. It has an AMD Athlon Gold processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. Effectively, those are all the basics you need to get work done on the move without having to rely on the cloud too much. Running Windows 11 Home, its 17-inch screen offers you some vital extra screen space for if you’re someone that has many windows to juggle at once. There’s also a lift hinge that helps elevate your keyboard for a more natural typing experience. Other extras include an enlarged clickpad and HP’s Fast Charge so you can boost the long battery life faster.

HP Pavilion x360 — $550, was $807

If you can’t decide between buying a tablet or a laptop, the HP Pavilion x360 will give you the best of both worlds while being highly affordable. It has an Intel Core i5 processor as well as 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Best of all is its 15.6-inch HD touchscreen which you can move around to work on the laptop in tablet or presentation mode giving you more functionality and the best of both technological worlds. Tent mode is particularly useful when streaming your favorite shows so it’s great to see this laptop also includes HP Dual Speakers with Audio by B&O so you also get great audio. The laptop looks great at all times too making it a great addition to your home and workspace.

HP Victus — $730, was $1,000

One of the better gaming laptop deals at the moment, the HP Victus is always worth considering even if it isn’t one of the best gaming laptops. It offers an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H processor along with 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Sure, more storage and memory would be great but at this price, it makes sense. The highlight instead is on the 16.1-inch full HD screen which is paired up with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It may not be the most portable of gaming laptops but if you’re looking for a gaming rig for your dorm or other small space, the larger screen really helps. There’s also an all-purpose gaming keyboard built-in, excellent battery life, and a cooling system designed with gaming in mind.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 — $900, was $1,250

One of the best laptops around and easily one of the best 2-in-1 laptops too, the HP Spectre x360 is great for anyone who can invest in something that will last. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. More important is its 13.5-inch full HD touchscreen display with 400 nits of brightness. Thanks to its 360-degree hinge, you can move it around to work in tablet mode, presentation mode, or in tent mode for watching things unfold. It also comes with a stylus pen so you can be more exact with what you’re sketching out compared to what your finger or mouse can provide. The laptop is slim and lightweight while packing in essentials like a great 5MP webcam with a privacy shutter as well as HP Fast Charge support. It looks gorgeous too.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations