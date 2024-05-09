 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Reviews

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e review: home office printing on a budget

By
HP's OfficeJet Pro 8135e has a mix of rounded and sharp corners, dark and light shades.
HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e
MSRP $225.00
Score Details
DT Recommended Product
“The HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e is a home office printer that tries to do everything — and mostly succeeds.”
Pros
  • Fast monochrome prints
  • Good quality color prints
  • Includes fax and thumb drive support
  • Good borderless photo prints
  • Good support for iPhone and Android
Cons
  • Ink costs will add up
  • Color prints are half-speed
  • Automatic document feeder lacks duplex

HP’s OfficeJet Pro 8135e is an all-in-one printer with print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities. It also has a USB-A port for walk-up printing. Those capabilities put it firmly in the business category, but the price makes it attractive for home use.

That means the OfficeJet Pro 8135e tries to fill the difficult position of a home office printer that needs to do a little bit of everything well. We ran it through several tests to find out how it handles that challenge and whether it’s worth the short-term and long-term costs.

Design

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e has a single paper that holds 225 sheets.
The HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e has a single paper tray that holds 225 sheets. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

HP’s OfficeJet Pro line features contrasting design elements. There’s a mix of rounded and sharp angles, and a colorway that’s both dark and light. The OfficeJet Pro 8135e, however, is a distinctive and attractive printer with a big footprint and a low profile.

A 2.7-inch color touchscreen placed a little left of center provides easy access when making copies with the 35-sheet automatic document feeder (ADF) or when using the USB-A port on the left side. The single paper tray holds 225 sheets.

You’ll need to make sure you have enough desk space because the width is a little over 18 inches and the depth extends to 20 inches with the output tray extended. Don’t expect it to look big, however. The height is just 9.2 inches and the tray retracts, making the depth 13.3 inches when it’s not in use.

HP’s OfficeJet Pro 8135e is a sturdy printer, but it weighs just 17.6 pounds, making it easy to move around.

Print performance

The OfficeJet Pro 8135e prints color documents at half the speed of monochrome.
The OfficeJet Pro 8135e prints color documents at half the speed of monochrome. Alan Truly / Digital Trends

The OfficeJet Pro 8135e is built for speed and durability. It can output up to 20 pages per minute (ppm) in monochrome, but that’s cut by half for color documents. If you need faster color printing, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9125e is a nice upgrade for only a little bit more money. If you’ve got a sizable budget, HP’s Color LaserJet Pro 4301fdw outpaces both OfficeJet Pro models with speds up to 35 ppm, even when printing in color.

Quick printing doesn’t matter unless your prints retain quality. The OfficeJet Pro 8135e handles black-and-white printing with ease and most color prints look great. I did notice banding on some color documents when printing in normal mode, even after a printhead alignment. If you’re printing an important report, choose best quality to remove the likelihood of lines or bands in color documents.

Despite running a head alignment, banding is visible on plain paper when printing in normal mode.
Despite running a head alignment, banding is visible on plain paper when printing in normal mode. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

Borderless printing is supported for photo paper and pictures have good quality. If you can afford to spend a bit more, the midrange Canon Maxify GX2020 offers better color prints. For photographic quality, a six-ink printer like Epson’s EcoTank ET-8500 provides the best quality at a significantly higher price.

HP’s OfficeJet Pro 8135e can’t print borderless on plain paper, but I tried a workaround and selected photo paper. The result was a good, full-size borderless print on standard paper.

Special features

The OfficeJet Pro 8135e doesn't have automatic duplex, but you can flip pages manually.
The OfficeJet Pro 8135e doesn’t have automatic duplex, but you can flip pages manually. Alan Truly / Digital Trends

The OfficeJet Pro 8135e can handle anything I need for my home office. I can print labels, documents, and photos. I can make color copies, scan to a thumb drive, and even send and receive faxes.

However, it’s not as functional as a business printer. The single paper tray means you have to visit the printer to switch paper size or type. There’s no media tray, so all paper must come out before adding a different type.

The ADF is a bit slow and can’t handle double-sided documents. You can use the flatbed scanner and manually flip pages if that’s an infrequent need. For a busy office, that will be too slow. The best all-in-one printers support full duplex copying, scanning, and printing.

For a home office, double-sided copying might not matter. The quality of the ADF and flatbed scanners is very good, supporting up to 1,200 dots-per-inch. That means even fine print is captured with good detail.

Software and compatibility

HP provides a QR code to set up the OfficeJet Pro 8135e.
HP provides a QR code to set up the OfficeJet Pro 8135e. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

It didn’t take long to set up the OfficeJet Pro 8135e, but it wasn’t as easy as it usually is with HP printers. A small Quick Start guide includes a QR code that directed me to HP’s website with the latest information about setting up the OfficeJet Pro 8135e.

Everything was going smoothly until it was time to remove the orange plastic covers on the four ink cartridges. I had to twist with a significant force. I asked my wife to try removing one to double-check, and she couldn’t do it by hand. Some people might need a tool to pop the covers off.

It's hard to remove the OfficeJet Pro 8135e's orange ink cartridge covers.
It’s hard to remove the OfficeJet Pro 8135e’s ink cartridge covers. Photo by Tracey Truly / Digital Trends

Despite this issue, I completed setup in about 15 minutes. After installing the cartridges, I aligned the printheads with HP’s simple print and scan method.

Windows and macOS support is good and both found and connected to the printer as expected. HP recommends installing the HP Smart app for mobile devices and everything worked from my iPhone and Android phone, even printing envelopes.

Is it a bargain?

At $225, HP’s OfficeJet Pro 8135e is priced low for a robust all-in-one with fax and walk-up printing capabilities. HP rates the monthly duty cycle at up to 20,000 pages with a sustained volume of 800 pages per month. That sounds like a bargain, but ink costs will add up with this cartridge-based printer.

The OfficeJet Pro 8135e can use EvoMore 923e ink cartridges that are more eco-friendly and last twice as long as the standard HP 923. EvoMore black cartridges provide 1,000 pages, while color inks last for about 800 pages. HP includes starter cartridges that could last for a few weeks, but they ran low quicker than I expected. It’s wise to start the free three-month Instant Ink trial immediately, so more ink will arrive soon.

The cost per page is the same for each type of cartridge, so choose the EvoMore to help reduce your carbon footprint. For black, you’ll pay roughly six cents per page. Printing in color always costs more since each pixel can contain cyan, magenta, and yellow. HP estimates an average color page will cost 12 cents.

That’s not unusual for a printer that uses cartridges, but you’ll get a much lower cost per page with an inkjet tank printer like HP’s Smart Tank 5101. The trade-off is speed. If you want both, the more expensive HP Smart Tank 7602 is a good choice.

Is this the printer for you?

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e could be the right choice for your home office. It’s a fast and sturdy printer that can handle any size job. There are a few weaknesses, however.

If you print in color frequently, you’ll prefer a printer with low-cost ink. If you’re a photographer, you’ll want a printer optimized for great picture quality.

The best color laser printers are made for the diverse needs of a busy business. Still, there’s a place for a low-cost home office printer, and that’s where HP’s OfficeJet Pro 8135e fits in.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Alan Truly
Alan Truly
Computing Writer
Alan is a Computing Writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech-enthusiast since his youth, Alan stays current on what is…
Best 3D printer deals: Start printing at home for $159
best 3d printer deals featured image

There's a lot of stuff you can potentially do within the 3D printing space, whether it's printing some cool minis for your D&D game or turning into a fully-fledged business, especially with the new and faster 3D printers out there. But you don't have to buy the best 3D printers on the market to get started, and a lot of entry-level printers have gone a long way to the point where they are very fun and easy to use. Of course, we aren't at the point where you can 3D print a cheesecake, but there are probably quite a few companies working on making that a possibility.
For now, though, there are a ton of great 3D printer deals you can take advantage of, which is why we've gone out and found some of our favorites and compiled them for you below. Amazon deals, Best Buy deals and Walmart deals are the most common retailers to find discounted 3D printers, but we've found a few deals direct from the manufacturers.

Creality Ender-2 Pro — $159, was $179

Read more
Best external hard drive deals: Portable SSDs, game drives & more
A man uses a WD My Passport external hard drive alongside his laptop.

While a lot of content has gone digital these days, including things like cloud storage services allowing us to store our files online, having a physical form of storage to keep with you is important. In a similar vein, it's frustrating that some of the best phones on the market don't even come with a lot of internal space, while most laptop deals you take advantage of also likely will land you with less than 1TB of storage. To that end, we've gone out and collected some of our favorite external hard drive deals we could find and collected them below, and some of them are even the best external hard drives on the market. If you decide internal storage will fit your needs better, check out SSD deals, or PS5 SSD deals for your gaming needs.
Seagate FireCuda Gaming 2TB -- $60, was $100

If you have a gaming setup that's full of RGB and you want to add a little bit to it while still extending your hard drive space, then you should absolutely grab this 2TB Seagate FireCuda Gaming. It has a customizable LED under the bottom lip of the hard drive, and it even comes with the latest 3.2 gen USB standard, so you can game off of it directly on your PC or older console. While you hopefully won't need it, it also comes with 3-years of data recovery service, which is a nice plus at this price bracket.

Read more
Best GPU deals: MSI, XFX, EVGA
An AMD graphics card in an external GPU enclosure.

Getting into gaming can be an expensive hobby, especially if you're building a new PC from scratch and want to get the best GPU that you possibly can. Unfortunately, in the past couple of years, GPU prices have skyrocketed, especially for RTX 40-series cards, and they don't look to be coming down any time soon, whether you're going for AMD or Nvidia. Luckily, there are still quite a lot of great deals you can take advantage of that will let you snag a card for a great price, and we've collected some of our favorites below. If you're building your own PC from scratch, check out SSD deals and RAM deals as well. That said, if you'd rather go for something that's already been put together, check out these gaming PC deals instead.
XFX SPEEDSTER SWFT210 AMD Radeon RX 6600 Core 8GB GDDR6 -- $230, was $280

XFX is a pretty well-known brand that makes AMD Radeon GPUs, so you're getting a good-quality device right out of the gate. It has an impressive 8GB GDDR6, at least for this price bracket, and will give you a bit longer life out of it when games start using up a lot more VRAM, even at lower graphical settings. While the base clock runs at 2.0 GHz, the boosted clock speed is 2.5 GHz which is pretty good, and the whole thing is unlocked, so you could theoretically boost it higher if you have the right cooling. This RTX 6600 can support resolutions up to 8K, but really, this is an ideal 1080p gaming GPU.

Read more