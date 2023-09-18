Gamers who are on the hunt for a new gaming laptop should check out this amazing offer from Best Buy — the HP Omen 16, originally priced at $1,700, is currently on sale for $980. That’s $720 in savings that you can spend on more video games and other gaming accessories, but we’re not sure how much time remains for you to take advantage of this bargain. If this looks like the perfect machine for you, you shouldn’t be wasting time as its price may return to normal at any moment. Add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 16

HP is one of the best laptop brands in the market because of its reliable devices, and that reputation extends to its gaming laptops like the HP Omen 16. It may not be equipped with the latest and most advanced components like the best gaming laptops, but it’s more than enough to run the best PC games with its 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. The HP Omen 16 also comes with a 16.1-inch display with QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, which will let you appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start downloading and installing your favorite titles right away on the HP Omen 16’s 1TB SSD. The gaming laptop can last more than six hours on a single charge with a battery featuring HP Fast Charge that can get it from zero to 50% in just 30 minutes. and HP’s Omen Tempest Cooling to keep the system stable even after several hours of playing.

The best gaming laptop deals don’t come cheap, but you can enjoy significant savings with your purchase through offers like Best Buy’s $720 discount for the HP Omen 16. From $1,700, it’s down to a more affordable $980. but probably not for long. We expect this offer to attract a lot of attention, so if you want to get your own HP Omen 16 gaming laptop for cheaper than usual, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction immediately. If you don’t, other gamers may end up buying all the remaining stocks.

