Save $500 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 Ti today

If you’re thinking about buying a gaming PC from this year’s Labor Day deals, here’s an offer that you wouldn’t want to miss — the HP Omen 45L gaming PC with a $500 discount from HP, which brings its price down to $1,650 from $2,150. It’s still not cheap, but you’re not going to regret shelling out for this powerful machine. We’re not expecting stocks to last long as this is one of the top offers in the HP Labor Day Sale, so push through with the transaction now while the bargain is still online.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming PC

If you want a gaming PC that will not only play the best PC games, but is also prepared for the best upcoming PC games, you should go for the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that’s considered by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as a good baseline for modern gaming systems. You can choose to upgrade to 32GB of RAM if you’re planning to run demanding apps like video editing software, which will be easy to do on the HP Omen 45L because of its tool-less design.

The HP Omen 45L gaming PC ships with Windows 11 Home, so you can start installing your favorite games on its 1TB SSD as soon as you hook it up to a power supply and the necessary peripherals. If you’re the type of gamer who plays for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming PC comes with the Omen Cryo Chamber — a liquid cooling system that keeps the HP Omen 45L running at peak condition.

HP’s offer for the HP Omen 45L gaming PC is one of the most attractive gaming PC deals that we’ve seen in a while. The machine is yours for $1,650 instead of $2,150, for savings of $500 that you can spend on more video games. The discount was rolled out for HP’s Labor Day Sale, but we don’t recommend waiting until the last minute of the holiday before you make the purchase because stocks may already be gone by then. If you want to make sure that you’ll get the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop for cheaper than usual, you need to go ahead with the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations