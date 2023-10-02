 Skip to main content
This HP Pavilion laptop dropped from $1,000 to $580 for a limited time

The HP Pavilion 15t, a dependable device that’s perfect for the demanding activities of work or school, is currently available from HP laptop deals with a $420 discount that pulls its price down to just $580 from $1,000 originally. This powerful machine won’t stay this cheap for long though, so if you think this is what you need as your daily companion, there should be no hesitation on your purchase. If you delay the transaction to tomorrow, the laptop’s price may already be back to normal.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 15t laptop

The HP Pavilion 15t will be able to match the performance of some of the best laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It’s also powered by 16GB of RAM, which is recommended by our laptop buying guide if you’re going to be running demanding apps or engaging in any kind of content creation. The device ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, for an operating system that’s familiar to most people, and it comes with a 256GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your important files.

The 15.6-inch Full HD display of the HP Pavilion 15t isn’t just for a clear view of projects, as it’s also an excellent screen for watching streaming shows, combined with dual speakers that are tuned by B&O. The laptop is also equipped with the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with digital microphones so you can join online meetings and make video calls, and if its battery gets low while using it on the go, just 45 minutes of charging already replenishes 50%.

If you’re thinking about taking advantage of laptop deals, make sure that it’s this one — the HP Pavilion 15t for just $580, following a $420 discount from HP on its sticker price of $1,000. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, as there’s no telling when the offer will expire. There’s a chance that happens much sooner than you expect, so if you don’t want to miss this chance to get the HP Pavilion 15t at 42% off, you should buy it right now.

