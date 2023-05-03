 Skip to main content
Flash deal knocks $220 off this popular HP 2-in-1 laptop

Aaron Mamiit
By

There’s a lot of benefits to owning a 2-in-1 laptop, and if you want to enjoy them, you can purchase the HP Pavilion x360. It’s one of the most popular devices in the category, and it’s currently on sale from HP with a $220 discount that brings its price down to $480 from its original price of $700. HP may remove the offer at any moment though, so before that happens, you’ll want to complete your purchase of the versatile device.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion x360

The HP Pavilion x360 is a 2-in-1 laptop that falls under the convertible category, according to our laptop buying guide. This means that the device can transform from laptop mode to tablet mode by flipping the display all the way back, which is possible through the 360-degree hinges that connect its 14-inch Full HD touchscreen to its body. There’s also the option to change into tent mode for delivering presentations and media mode for watching streaming content without seeing the keyboard as a distraction.

While its performance won’t be as fast as the top-of-the-line models of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the HP Pavilion x360 promises decent speed with its 13th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The device also packs 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, and a 256GB SSD that offers ample space for your apps and files even though it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. For those who regularly make video calls or participate in online meetings, you’ll look and sound clear with the help of the HP Pavilion x360’s HP True Vision 5MP camera with temporal noise reduction and dual-array digital microphones.

If you’re on the hunt for 2-in-1 laptop deals, HP’s $220 discount for the HP Pavilion x360 should be at the top of your list. From its sticker price of $700, it’s down to a more affordable $480, but the device won’t be this cheap for too long. Before the price cut is removed, you’ll want to hurry up with your purchase of the HP Pavilion x360 so that you’ll be able to pocket the savings.

