Seasonal sales are a bit scarce between New Year’s and spring, but President’s Day – the third Monday of February – is thankfully here to tide you over if you’re hunting for deals. While not as big as such blowouts as Black Friday or Prime Day, events like the HP President’s Day Sale(which is already underway a week early) still offer some great chances to score a bargain on expensive stuff like laptops, desktop PCs, and computer accessories.

If it’s about time for a new computer and you’re desperately hunting around for a deal, you might be in luck. Below, we’ve rounded up a generous bunch of the best discounts to be found in the HP President’s Day Sale, which includes big price cuts of up to 60% on some of our own favorite devices like the awesome HP Spectre x360 13. Read on to see our picks – your new favorite laptop, desktop PC, printer, or monitor could be waiting for you right here:

Shop HP Sale

HP Laptop PC Deals

Like Dell, HP is a computer brand that goes back decades, and one that established its reputation on its sturdy business-oriented PCs built for work. And while HP today offers some great modern 2-in-1 laptop designs and gaming computers, it’s still cranking out some of the best computers for those of you who just want a solid PC to get the job done – with no unnecessary bells and whistles you don’t need and don’t want to pay extra for. The HP President’s Day Salehas juicy discounts on more than a few of these, too, whether you’re after a super-affordable workhorse or a more traditional laptop that’s sporting some premium touches:

HP 15t laptop (10th gen i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $450 (was $1,250)

— (was $1,250) HP 15z laptop (AMD A9 CPU, Radeon R5 graphics, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) — $280 (was $520)

— (was $520) HP Pavilion 15z touchscreen laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, Vega 8 graphics, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $500 (was $1,300)

— (was $1,300) HP Envy 17t laptop (10th gen i5 CPU, GeForce MX250 graphics, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD) — $680 (was $900)

— (was $900) HP 17t touchscreen laptop (10th gen i7 CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $580 (was $1,130)

— (was $1,130) HP Envy 17t laptop (10th gen i7 CPU, GeForce MX250 graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,380 (was $1,700)

HP 2-in-1 Laptop Deals

HP is rivaled by few other computer brands when it comes to modern cutting-edge 2-in-1 laptops. In fact, HP has remained at the forefront of the 2010s 2-in-1 revolution: Its Spectre x360 line has frequently ranked among our favorites over the past few years, while the gorgeous leather-clad HP Spectre Folio laptop/tablet hybrid gives the excellent Microsoft Surface pro a serious run for its money. These things tend to be a bit pricey, however — although there are some budget-friendly models to be found among their ranks — but the HP President’s Day Saleis the perfect opportunity to score a 2-in-1 or touchscreen laptop and save:

HP Envy x360 15t 2-in-1 laptop (10th gen i5 CPU, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $700 (was $900)

— (was $900) HP Spectre x360 13t 2-in-1 laptop (8th gen i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $730 (was $1,150)

— (was $1,150) HP Envy x360 15t 2-in-1 laptop (8th gen i5 CPU, 12GB RAM, 512GB SSD) — $780 (was $1,100)

— (was $1,100) HP Spectre Folio 13t 2-in-1 laptop (8th gen i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $980 (was $1,300)

— (was $1,300) HP Envy x360 15t 2-in-1 laptop (10th gen i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD) — $1,080 (was $1,700)

HP Gaming PC Deals

HP is probably not the first brand that pops into your head when you think of gaming PCs. Nonetheless, it would be a mistake to overlook what HP has to offer in this department, with its Pavilion, Envy, and Omen PCs capable of delivering a gaming experience to rival any of the other top makers. All gamers know that these machines can get pricey quick, though, so deals are always welcome. Thankfully, the HP President’s Day Salemight just have what you’re looking for to scratch that gaming itch.

These deals include both gaming laptops and desktops; as great as the portability of a laptop may be, sometimes you just can’t beat the comfort and power of a full-on desktop PC. Hardware customization, bigger displays, multi-monitor setups, and full-sized keyboards (perhaps a nice mechanical model if that’s your thing) are just a few of the benefits you get from an old-school desktop computer, so we’ve made sure to throw in some of those as well:

HP Omen 15t gaming laptop (9th gen i7 CPU, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD) — $920 (was $1,300)

— (was $1,300) HP Envy 27 all-in-one desktop PC (8th gen i7 CPU, GTX 1050 GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD) — $1,400 (was $1,750)

— (was $1,750) HP Envy gaming desktop PC (9th gen i5 CPU, GTC 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD) — $700 (was $850)

— (was $850) HP Envy 32 all-in-one 4K desktop PC (9th gen i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD) — $1,600 (was $1,900)

— (was $1,900) HP Omen Obelisk gaming desktop PC (9th gen i5 CPU, RTX 2060 Super GPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD) — $1,100 (was $1,400)

— (was $1,400) HP Omen gaming desktop PC (9th gen i7 CPU, RTX 2080 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SDD + 2TB HDD) — $2,000 (was $2,300)

HP Printer and Monitor Deals

Along with being one of the biggest and oldest names in the PC business, HP has also been a long-time maker of some of the best and most popular computer peripherals around. That’s especially true for essentials such as printers (in fact, our favorite go-to printer bears the HP brand name), but HP also cranks out some pretty great monitors which pair perfectly with any of the above desktop towers – and, as you probably guessed, a bunch of its best offerings are on sale right now during the HP President’s Day Sale:

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015 all-in-one inkjet printer — $160 (was $230)

— (was $230) HP OfficeJet 5255 all-in-one inkjet printer — $70 (was $140)

— (was $140) HP Color LaserJet Pro M281fdw laser printer — $330 (was $430)

— (was $430) HP OfficeJet Pro 7740 wide format all-in-one printer — $180 (was $280)

— (was $280) HP 27b 27-inch curved 1080p monitor — $200 (was $250)

— (was $250) HP Omen 32-inch 1440p gaming monitor — $380 (was $430)

— (was $430) HP 27er 27-inch dual 1080p monitor bundle — $360 (was $500)

Shop HP Sale

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations