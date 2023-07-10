You don’t need to spend more than $1,000 to get a decent gaming laptop, because there are affordable but reliable options like the HP Victus 15. It already provides massive value for gamers at its original price of $900, but it’s currently even cheaper from Best Buy due to a $220 discount that pulls its price down to just $680. This is one of the top gaming laptop deals that you can shop today, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because we’re pretty sure that it will draw a lot of attention — buy it now while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15

The HP Victus 15, not to be confused with the slightly larger and more expensive HP Victus 16, is a dependable gaming laptop for gamers on a budget. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM — not quite as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but more than enough to play all of the best PC games. You may have to select low to medium graphics settings for the more demanding titles, but that’s an acceptable trade-off considering the price of the HP Victus 15.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in the HP Victus 15’s 512GB SSD, you can start installing games as soon as you unbox and turn on the gaming laptop, with enough space for several AAA titles and all their required updates. You’ll enjoy sharp details and bright colors on its 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution, while your games’ sounds will also be impressive with HP Dual Speakers, HP Audio Boost, and custom tuning by B&O experts.

