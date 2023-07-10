 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Usually $900, this HP gaming laptop is on sale for $680 at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

You don’t need to spend more than $1,000 to get a decent gaming laptop, because there are affordable but reliable options like the HP Victus 15. It already provides massive value for gamers at its original price of $900, but it’s currently even cheaper from Best Buy due to a $220 discount that pulls its price down to just $680. This is one of the top gaming laptop deals that you can shop today, but you’re going to have to hurry with your purchase because we’re pretty sure that it will draw a lot of attention — buy it now while stocks are still available.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15

The HP Victus 15, not to be confused with the slightly larger and more expensive HP Victus 16, is a dependable gaming laptop for gamers on a budget. It’s equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM — not quite as powerful as the top-of-the-line models of the best gaming laptops, but more than enough to play all of the best PC games. You may have to select low to medium graphics settings for the more demanding titles, but that’s an acceptable trade-off considering the price of the HP Victus 15.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in the HP Victus 15’s 512GB SSD, you can start installing games as soon as you unbox and turn on the gaming laptop, with enough space for several AAA titles and all their required updates. You’ll enjoy sharp details and bright colors on its 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution, while your games’ sounds will also be impressive with HP Dual Speakers, HP Audio Boost, and custom tuning by B&O experts.

Related

Gamers have a strict set of requirements, so not all laptop deals will be able to meet their needs. The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop does though, and at a relatively affordable price. Usually $900, you can get the machine for just $680 right now from Best Buy. You can spend the $220 in savings that you’ll pocket on more video games and accessories, but you’ll only get it if you’re able to complete the transaction while the bargain is still online. We’re not sure how long the offer will last as stocks are probably already running low, so don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
We can’t believe the sale price of this HP PC with an RTX 3070 Ti
HP Envy desktop sitting on a desk.

HP might not be a company you usually associate with pre-built desktop PCs, but in the past few years, it's done a great job with its Pavilion and OMEN gaming PCs. While it might be strange to say, HP has now also added the HP Envy desktops to their lineup of great gaming PCs and one is quite heavily discounted right now: You can get a HP Envy with an RTX 3070 Ti for $1,280, down from the usual $1,900.

Why you should buy the HP Envy Desktop PC
The most impressive about the HP Envy is not the price but the fact that it runs an RTX 3070 Ti under the hood, a relatively powerful GPU that will manage most modern AAA with high graphical settings. It's not going to work great for 4k compared to something like the RTX 4090, but if you use RTX DLSS, you can potentially get 4k with a higher framerate. That means you have your pick of monitor deals whether you want high framerates or higher resolution, although, with the RTX 3070Ti, we'd suggest aiming for a 2k resolution monitor to get the most out of your GPU. Besides the great GPU, you also get an Intel Core i7-12700 processor, which is more than enough for most folk, whether you want to play strategy games, do productivity work, or even do some streaming on the side.

Read more
HP 4th of July sale: get a gaming PC with an RTX 3060 for under $950
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

HP has been quite impressive recently with its OMEN lineup of laptops and Desktops, and it's done a pretty great job of the Victus as well, giving you a great gaming PC for a great price. In fact, HP is even discounting it further for the 4th of July, with a $920 price tag instead of the $1,400 it usually goes for, which is a significant $480 discount.

Why you should buy the Victus by HP 15L
Under the hood, the Victus 15L runs an RTX 3060, which is a relatively powerful card, and while it won't win any awards, it's great if you want a mid-range graphics card. In fact, you'll be able to play everything from Diablo 4 to Call of Duty: Warzone with relatively good settings, although you'll likely have to give up some graphical settings for a higher framerate. Luckily, this RTX 3060 has 12 GB of VRAM, so you can use RTX DLSS to help with better graphics and higher graphical settings. The Victus 15L also has a ton of space, with a 512Gb SSD for primary storage and a 1TB HDD for secondary storage. However, the latter won't be great for AAA gaming, so keep those on the primary storage, or consider upgrading it yourself.

Read more
Usually $3,679, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 laptop is under $1,000 today
The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 viewed at an angle.

One of the better Lenovo laptop deals right now is on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6. It's down to $999 which is a great price for a laptop with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. As always, we can't really trust its original price. Lenovo believes its estimated value price is $3,679 which seems very high for what this system offers. Ignore the theoretical discount though and $999 is still an excellent price for this laptop. Want to know more? Let's take a look.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga

Read more