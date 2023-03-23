 Skip to main content
Flash sale drops the price of this starter HP gaming laptop to just $550

Aaron Mamiit
By
HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Gamers who are searching for a dependable gaming laptop that can be purchased on a tight budget should look no further than the HP Victus. It’s even more affordable right now due to a flash sale from HP that drops its price all the way down to $550, for $250 in savings from its original price of $800. We’re not sure how long the offer will last, but since a lot of gamers are looking for cheap gaming laptop deals, there’s a chance that it gets sold out within the day.

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming laptop

The HP Victus is in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as a great budget option, as it provides solid gaming performance for its price. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM — with these specifications, you’ll be able to run the best PC games, though you may have to sacrifice graphics quality for some of the more demanding titles. That’s an acceptable trade-off, especially since you’ll be playing on a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution that won’t make you think that you need to invest in monitor deals to use while you’re at home.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite games on the gaming laptop’s 256GB SSD as soon as you turn on its power. The operating system also makes the HP Victus an excellent productivity device that you can use for work or school. With its HD camera that comes with a temporal noise reduction feature, you’ll look clear whenever you use the gaming laptop to join online meetings and initiate video calls.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for the cheapest laptop deals that they can find because not all of these machines are built for gaming. You should set your sights on the HP Victus gaming laptop, which you can get for just $550 following a $250 discount from HP on its sticker price of $800. This offer will surely attract a lot of attention, so before stocks run out, you should secure your own HP Victus gaming laptop.

Another day, another Alienware sale: Save on gaming PCs and laptops
The side of the Alienware Aurora R15 desktop.

It feels like we keep seeing laptop deals and gaming PC deals from Alienware and Dell, and that's because we kind of are. Fortunately, as the maker of some great setups, such sales are always worth checking out. Here's a look at the latest great deals including some deep discounts on popular gaming laptops and the latest in gaming desktop technology.
Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition Gaming PC (RX 6600XT) -- $1,000, was $1,760

Ideal for anyone looking for a stylish gaming desktop that also packs a decent punch for the price, the Alienware Aurora R14 Ryzen Edition is a reliable option. It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. For the graphics card, there's an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT which should keep you up to date with many of the latest games. To play some games like Hogwarts Legacy, you'll need to tweak the detail level a little but that's to be expected at this price. You still gain a good gaming desktop with a great case which means you can easily upgrade it without the need for tools.

Read more
Apple Magic Mouse, Keyboard and Trackpad are discounted
Presentation window in Keynote on an iMac.

If you just bought a new iMac or MacBook from our list of the best Apple deals, then you're probably ready to load up on new accessories. Thankfully, this will cost you a lot less than your main purchase, thanks in part to discounts on the most important ones. Right now Amazon is cutting the price on the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad. Check them out below.
Apple Magic Mouse -- $64, was $79

The Apple Magic Mouse, as you'd expect, is one of the best mice for Mac. It features a multi-touch surface that will let you swipe and scroll as if it were a trackpad, allowing it to work with MacOS' native gestures, but it's also compatible with an iPad. The Apple Magic Mouse comes with superb build quality with aluminum for its bottom shell and glass for its top surface, and it's very quick to pair with your Apple device through Bluetooth. It's powered by an internal battery that can last for about a month before it needs recharging, which you can do so through its included USB-C to Lightning cable.

Read more
Dell just slashed the price of this all-in-one PC to $650
dell inspiron 24 all in one pc deal march 2023

Are you growing frustrated by all the cables that are cluttering up your computer setup? You can solve this problem by upgrading to the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC. It's already a steal for its original price of $880, so it's an even better purchase because Dell has slashed its price by $230 to a more affordable $650. Most desktop computer deals don't last long because of the high demand for dependable PCs, and we expect this one to be gone soon as well.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC
The best all-in-one computers have one important thing in common -- they give you everything that you need for your home office in a single package. That's the same benefit that you'll enjoy with the Dell Inspiron 24 All-in-One PC, which combines the CPU and display in one device so that you won't have to invest in monitor deals separately. The all-in-one desktop computer is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 12GB of RAM, which are more than enough for processes such as browsing the internet, creating reports, and watching streaming content. All of these can be done on its 23.8-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, which displays bright colors and sharp details. The computer also has built-in speakers, which you can also use as a Bluetooth speaker by connecting your mobile device.

Read more