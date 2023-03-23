Gamers who are searching for a dependable gaming laptop that can be purchased on a tight budget should look no further than the HP Victus. It’s even more affordable right now due to a flash sale from HP that drops its price all the way down to $550, for $250 in savings from its original price of $800. We’re not sure how long the offer will last, but since a lot of gamers are looking for cheap gaming laptop deals, there’s a chance that it gets sold out within the day.

Why you should buy the HP Victus gaming laptop

The HP Victus is in our roundup of the best gaming laptops as a great budget option, as it provides solid gaming performance for its price. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM — with these specifications, you’ll be able to run the best PC games, though you may have to sacrifice graphics quality for some of the more demanding titles. That’s an acceptable trade-off, especially since you’ll be playing on a 15.6-inch display with Full HD resolution that won’t make you think that you need to invest in monitor deals to use while you’re at home.

With Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing your favorite games on the gaming laptop’s 256GB SSD as soon as you turn on its power. The operating system also makes the HP Victus an excellent productivity device that you can use for work or school. With its HD camera that comes with a temporal noise reduction feature, you’ll look clear whenever you use the gaming laptop to join online meetings and initiate video calls.

Gamers shouldn’t settle for the cheapest laptop deals that they can find because not all of these machines are built for gaming. You should set your sights on the HP Victus gaming laptop, which you can get for just $550 following a $250 discount from HP on its sticker price of $800. This offer will surely attract a lot of attention, so before stocks run out, you should secure your own HP Victus gaming laptop.

