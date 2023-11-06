HP has one of the best gaming PC deals if you’re just starting out in PC gaming. Right now, you can buy a HP Victus 15L desktop for just $400 reduced from $780. As you’d expect from such a cheap gaming PC with $380 off, it won’t cut it for the latest games but if you love to play Fortnite, Minecraft, and other older and less demanding titles, you’ll be delighted. If that sounds like you, keep reading while we take you through what to expect.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L

This particular HP Victus 15L is a fairly basic gaming PC so don’t expect it to rival the best gaming PCs. It is, however, ideal for a starter gaming PC such as a gift for your child this holiday season.

It has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. It also has an AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics card which takes some of the heavy load when gaming. While it won’t play anything but old games at maximum detail level, it will often play some games at a much lower detail level if you choose carefully. Crucially, it’s perfect for favorites like Minecraft, Fortnite, and Rocket League, but it’ll also play games like Counter-Strike 2 if you tweak the detail level. Just don’t count on it playing Cyberpunk 2077, Hogwarts Legacy or other demanding titles.

Temper your expectations and the HP Victus 15L is a delight. It looks good with a sleek case that’s easy to find room for, along with mirrored RGB lighting on the front panel, and nine USB ports for all your accessories. There are five on the front and four on the back so you can get your cable management just right.

If you want to adjust the lighting, you can use the Omen Gaming Hub to do so. It even allows for individual fan control and overclocking if you feel like dabbling. There’s also 5.1 surround sound support with the right speakers. All you need to do is add one of the best gaming monitors and you’re all good to go. Keep things cheap rather than going for a 4K model as you won’t need anything so impressive with this setup.

This particular HP Victus 15L usually costs $780. Today, you can buy it from HP direct for $400 making this the ideal time to delve into the world of PC gaming for less. Check it out now with the deal likely to end soon given the impressively low price involved.

