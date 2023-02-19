 Skip to main content
The 5 best laptop deals in Best Buy’s Presidents Day sale — from $180

Aaron Mamiit
By

If you need to buy a new laptop for work or school, now’s a good time because this year’s Best Buy Presidents Day sale is already online. It’s going to be a daunting task if you’ll be looking through all the brands and models, so to help you with your search, we’ve gathered the top laptop deals that you can shop right now. You need to hurry with your decision though, as we don’t expect all of these offers to still be available after the weekend.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $180, was $330

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 features a 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution, which is large enough to properly view whatever project you’re working on, and a 128GB eMMC for storage with Windows 11 Home in S Mode out of the box. Inside the laptop are the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which are sufficient if you’re only planning to use the laptop to carry out basic tasks such as typing documents and doing online research. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 also comes with Dolby Audio speakers, so it’s great for watching streaming content.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $219, was $319

The Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook 3 sits open on a desk.

You’ll want to go for Chromebook deals if you’re looking for cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops. That’s because Chromebooks, like the Lenovo Chromebook 3, offer fast performance despite low-end components, as Google’s Chrome OS depends on web-based apps instead of installed software. The Lenovo Chromebook 3’s MediaTek MT8183 processor and 4GB of RAM don’t look good on paper, but you won’t be complaining once you try it out. It also features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, and cloud support to augment its 64GB eMMC.

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop — $570, was $800

HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Not all gaming laptop deals will cost you thousands of dollars, as there are cheap but dependable options like the HP Victus 15. You’ll be able to play the best PC games without any trouble with the gaming laptop’s 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, though you may have to use low to medium settings. You won’t have to squint when playing games on the HP Victus 15’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and you’ll be able to install several games on its 512GB SSD.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 — $580, was $830

For versatility out of your laptop, you can buy a 2-in-1 device like the HP Pavilion x360. From laptop mode, you can easily switch to tent, media, and tablet modes through the 360-degree hinges that attach the device’s body to its 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution. The HP Pavilion x360 doesn’t hold back on performance, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 — $600, was $700

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Sandstone

If MacBook deals are still too expensive for you, you may want to consider going for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. It offers a similar minimalist design with the narrow bezels surrounding its 12.4-inch PixelSense display, and a sleek construction that keeps its weight at just 2.48 lbs. The laptop is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, with a 128GB SSD that has Windows 11 Home pre-installed. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 can last for 13.5 hours on a single charge.

Working from home? Save 48% on one of Dell’s best business laptops
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 16, 2023
Dell Vostro 16 5620 on marble table.

With more people moving to a work-from-home setup, there's increasing demand for laptop deals involving powerful and reliable business laptops. If you need to buy one, the Dell Vostro 7620 is a highly recommended option, especially with Dell's 48% discount that slashes its price by $1,272. It's down to $1,369, which is nearly half its original price of $2,641, but you need to hurry up with your purchase because this is a limited-time deal.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 7620 business laptop
Dell is widely considered one of the best laptop brands partly because of the performance of its business laptops, which means you don't have to worry that the Dell Vostro 7620 won't live up to your high expectations. The laptop is capable of handling even the most demanding processes with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and with 24GB of RAM, it exceeds the recommended 16GB of RAM by our guide on how much RAM do you need. Whether you'll be multitasking between several apps at a time, engaging in content creation, or similar activities, the Dell Vostro 7620 wont have trouble keeping up.

Save $1,000 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 16, 2023
God of War running on the Alienware x17 R2 laptop.

You'll rarely get an opportunity to save $1,000 when buying from gaming laptop deals, so if you're thinking of getting one, it's highly recommended that you take advantage of this offer from Dell for the Alienware x17 R2. The machine is down to $1,900 from $2,900, but we don't expect stocks to last long since this is a limited-quantity deal -- it may be gone as soon as tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop
A gaming laptop should be able to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of today's video games, according to our laptop buying guide. That won't be an issue with the Alienware x17 R2, which is powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. It's also got 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is enough for most gamers. With these specifications, you don't have to worry about being unable to play the best PC games, as well as titles that will launch soon.

Save $720 on this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3080
Aaron Mamiit
By Aaron Mamiit
February 15, 2023
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

Gamers who are thinking about upgrading their gaming PC should turn their attention towards this year's HP Presidents Day sale, as you can get the HP Omen 45L gaming desktop for a discounted price of $1,980 instead of its sticker price of $2,700. It's still not cheap, but you won't often get the chance to save $720 when buying such a powerful machine. If you've got the cash, this is one of the best gaming investments that you can make right now.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 45L gaming PC
Our roundup of the best gaming PCs includes computers from popular brands like Dell and Lenovo, but sitting at the top is none other than the HP Omen 45L. It makes the most out of its 45-liter capacity by packing the 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card, in addition to 16GB of RAM that's flagged by our guide on how to buy a gaming desktop as a good baseline for modern systems. Also inside the machine is HP's Cryo Chamber, which keeps and temperatures and noise low while separating the all-in-one liquid cooler with the rest of the components.

