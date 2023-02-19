If you need to buy a new laptop for work or school, now’s a good time because this year’s Best Buy Presidents Day sale is already online. It’s going to be a daunting task if you’ll be looking through all the brands and models, so to help you with your search, we’ve gathered the top laptop deals that you can shop right now. You need to hurry with your decision though, as we don’t expect all of these offers to still be available after the weekend.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $180, was $330

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 features a 15.6-inch screen with HD resolution, which is large enough to properly view whatever project you’re working on, and a 128GB eMMC for storage with Windows 11 Home in S Mode out of the box. Inside the laptop are the AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, AMD Radeon Graphics, and 4GB of RAM, which are sufficient if you’re only planning to use the laptop to carry out basic tasks such as typing documents and doing online research. The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 also comes with Dolby Audio speakers, so it’s great for watching streaming content.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 — $219, was $319

You’ll want to go for Chromebook deals if you’re looking for cheaper alternatives to Windows-based laptops. That’s because Chromebooks, like the Lenovo Chromebook 3, offer fast performance despite low-end components, as Google’s Chrome OS depends on web-based apps instead of installed software. The Lenovo Chromebook 3’s MediaTek MT8183 processor and 4GB of RAM don’t look good on paper, but you won’t be complaining once you try it out. It also features a 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution, and cloud support to augment its 64GB eMMC.

HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop — $570, was $800

Not all gaming laptop deals will cost you thousands of dollars, as there are cheap but dependable options like the HP Victus 15. You’ll be able to play the best PC games without any trouble with the gaming laptop’s 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and 8GB of RAM, though you may have to use low to medium settings. You won’t have to squint when playing games on the HP Victus 15’s 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and you’ll be able to install several games on its 512GB SSD.

HP Pavilion x360 2-in-1 — $580, was $830

For versatility out of your laptop, you can buy a 2-in-1 device like the HP Pavilion x360. From laptop mode, you can easily switch to tent, media, and tablet modes through the 360-degree hinges that attach the device’s body to its 14-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution. The HP Pavilion x360 doesn’t hold back on performance, as it’s powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 512GB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 — $600, was $700

If MacBook deals are still too expensive for you, you may want to consider going for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2. It offers a similar minimalist design with the narrow bezels surrounding its 12.4-inch PixelSense display, and a sleek construction that keeps its weight at just 2.48 lbs. The laptop is equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 8GB of RAM, with a 128GB SSD that has Windows 11 Home pre-installed. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 can last for 13.5 hours on a single charge.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations