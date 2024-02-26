 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo Annual Sale: Up to 70% off laptops, gaming PCs and more

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 front view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you’re looking for laptop deals or gaming PC deals, you should stop by the Lenovo Annual Sale, which includes discounts of up to 70% on various types of devices. There are dozens of offers to choose from — and we’ve highlighted our favorite ones below — but feel free to check out everything that’s available with slashed prices. In any case, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase because stocks for some of these bargains may already be running low.

What to buy in the Lenovo Annual Sale

The cheapest laptop in the Lenovo Annual Sale is the Lenovo 500w Gen 3, which will be yours for , for savings of $364 on its estimated value of $589. The laptop is equipped with the Intel Celeron N5100 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 4GB of RAM. However, you can get the Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 3 at 70% off — it’s for savings of $1,440 on its estimated value of $2,039. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 Pro 5675U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. For those who need an extremely powerful laptop, you should go for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, which runs on the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 32GB of RAM. From an estimated value of $3,559, it’s for savings of $1,673.

Gamers who want a gaming PC for cheap may want to consider the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 Gen 8. Available in Lenovo’s sale for , for savings of $400 on its estimated value of $1,270, the gaming desktop can run the best PC games with its AMD Ryzen 5 7600 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. For those who want a desktop computer for productivity purposes, check out the Lenovo ThinkCentre M90a All-in-One PC. For , which is $1,190 in savings on its estimated vale of $1,739, you’ll get the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630, and 8GB of RAM with this all-in-one computer.

Related

There are many other bargains that may interest you in the Lenovo Annual Sale. Some of these exciting deals include the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Gen 3 with savings of $66 on the Android tablet‘s estimated value of $210 so you’ll just to have , and the Lenovo Legion K500 with savings of $35 on the mechanical gaming keyboard‘s estimated value of $110 so it will be .

The Lenovo Annual Sale is an excellent source of discounts from one of the best laptop brands, so you wouldn’t want to miss this chance to get a new computer for much cheaper than usual. Take a look at the dozens of deals that are available in the sale, and once something catches your eye, push through with the purchase immediately. It won’t be a good idea to delay your transaction because stocks of the device that you want may sell out sooner than you expect.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 is $570 off right now
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.

Gamers don't need to spend more than $1,000 if they want a reliable gaming desktop because there are gaming PC deals like HP's offer for the HP Victus 15L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. From the machine's original price of $1,400, it's on sale for only $830, following a $570 discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings, so if you're interested in taking advantage of this bargain, you're going to have to push through with the purchase as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 15L gaming desktop
If you want to play the best PC games without any issues, then the HP Victus 15L with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card will be enough for this purpose, as it's also equipped with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. It may struggle if you choose the highest settings for the more demanding titles, but that's understandable considering you'll be paying much less for the HP Victus 15L compared to the top-tier models of the best gaming PCs.

Read more
This HP work-from-home laptop is discounted from $1,339 to $449
The HP 255 G9 laptop against a white background.

For those who are working from home, as well as for those who are planning to, a reliable laptop with decent performance is a necessity if you want to maintain your productivity. You don't have to spend more than $1,000 to get such a machine though, as HP is currently offering an $890 discount for the HP 255 G9, which brings its price down to just $449 from $1,339 originally. If you're interested in this bargain, you're going to have to be quick with your purchase if you don't want to miss out because stocks are limited.

Why you should buy the HP 255 G9 laptop
The HP 255 G9 laptop isn't going to match the performance of the best laptops, but it will be able to handle your work-from-home duties with its AMD Ryzen 3 5425U processor, integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The laptop also features a 15.6-inch HD display, which is large enough to give you a good look at your projects but also small enough to keep the device portable if you need to take it with you when you're planning to work out of another location aside from your home.

Read more
See Razer Blade 14 (2024) with GeForce RTX 40-Series Graphics: Plus more deals
Razer Blade 14 2023 on desk with lighting in background

When you're buying something like a new laptop, especially for gaming, you want the most bang for your buck when it comes to processing power. With so many options, it can be difficult to lock down, even more so if you're looking for something suitably powerful that you can take anywhere. Enter stage left the Razer Blade 14 (2024), which offers the most graphics power per cubic inch out of any comparable laptop. That's possible thanks to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS 8-core 16-thread processor, AMD Ryzen AI, and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. It's raw power in a small, nimble frame. If you’re obsessed with getting the most power possible, it’s definitely worth looking into.
Shop Now
 
Why you should buy the Razer Blade 14 (2023 vs 2024)
The new 2024 Razer Blade 14 ups the ante of its predecessor. Let's start with the gorgeous 14-inch 16:10 display that operates at a 2560 by 1600 resolution. You get edge-to-edge quality and clarity, Calman verified, with an under 3 ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. It looks great, and when you're playing the latest games, you'll love the color, clarity, and sharpness. Speaking of games, it's powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS processor with 8 cores, 16 threads, and a 5.2GHz maximum clock speed. Plus, the 32GB of DDR5 RAM is fantastic for something of this size, but also expandable up to 96GB if you want to future-proof the system. Optimized vapor chamber cooling keeps everything running optimally, even under heavy loads, thanks to a dual-fan exhaust.

With all that power under the hood, the Razer Blade 14 is still ultra-portable. It's 0.71 inches thin and weighs just 4.05 pounds. The anodized aluminum case with a fingerprint-resistant finish looks and feels great.

Read more