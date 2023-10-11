If you’ve been looking at the returning Prime Day deals for a new monitor, you may want to expand your search beyond Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023. Other retailers are also offering massive discounts, such as LG’s $250 price cut for the LG 34WP60C-B curved monitor. Instead of $450, you’ll only have to pay $200 for this 34-inch display, but only if you act fast because we’re not sure how long stocks will last. If you delay the transaction, there’s a huge chance that you miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the LG 34WP60C-B curved monitor

The LG 34WP60C-B curved monitor features a 34-inch UltraWide display with QHD resolution, so you’ll be able to work on your projects, play video games, and watch streaming shows with sharp details and lifelike colors. The monitor also comes with a 160Hz refresh rate, which is faster than the recommended range of our computer monitor buying guide of 120Hz to 144Hz. It’s how often the images on the screen are updated, so the faster the refresh rate, the smoother the movements. It also offers a 1ms response time, which means it’s an excellent screen for fast-paced video and similar content because that’s how quickly image transitions will be showed.

Like the best monitors, the LG 34WP60C-B curved monitor offers multiple connectivity options — HDMI and DisplayPort — and it supports AMD’s FreeSync Premium to reduce screen tearing and stuttering. It comes with a stand with tilt adjustments so you can find the perfect viewing angle, and it doesn’t take up much space on your desk so you’ll have more space for your keyboard, mouse, and other accessories.

You won’t regret upgrading your computer setup’s monitor with the LG 34WP60C-B curved monitor, especially now that you can get the 34-inch display for less than half its sticker price of $450. It’s available from LG for just $200 for savings of $250, which is pretty cheap considering all of its features. You’ll need to hurry with the transaction though, as there’s a chance that stocks are already running low. The more you put off your purchase, the higher the risk that you’re unable to get the LG 34WP60C-B curved monitor for such a low cost.

