This 34-inch LG UltraWide monitor is a steal while it’s $250

If your monitor can no longer keep up with the purchases that you’ve made from desktop computer deals, then it’s time for an upgrade with the 34-inch LG 34WQ500-B UltraWide monitor. It’s already giving great value at its sticker price of $330, so it’s a must-buy display at its discounted price of $250 from Best Buy. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to take advantage of the $80 in savings, so if you don’t want to miss out, you’ve got no choice but to proceed with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 34-inch LG 34WQ500-B UltraWide monitor

LG is a brand that’s always present in our roundup of the best monitors, so you should trust the quality of the LG 34WQ500-B UltraWide monitor. The 34-inch screen offers 2,560 x 1,080 resolution, which is one of the popular specifications for an UltraWide display that’s described by our computer monitor buying guide as one that gives your a broader view of content. This will come in handy when you’re dealing with lots of windows on your screen or if you need to compare several sets of data, among many other applications, though it’s also just a great way of watching streaming shows.

The 34-inch LG 34WQ500-B UltraWide monitor isn’t a gaming monitor, but it’s perfect for casual gaming with its 100Hz refresh rate that promises smooth gameplay and AMD’s FreeSync technology that reduces stuttering and screen tearing. It’s also equipped with a DisplayPort and a pair of HDMI ports, so you can have multiple input sources connected at the same time, and you can freely switch between them depending on which one you’re using.

It’s actually pretty easy to find monitor deals online, but it will be tough to find one that will provide better value than Best Buy’s lowered price of $250 for the 34-inch LG 34WQ500-B UltraWide monitor. You’ll only have to pay $250 for this excellent display, and you’ll be able to spend the $80 that you’ll save on accessories or software for your computer setup. There’s no telling when the offer expires though, so you should hurry with your purchase before it gets taken down.

