Prime Day deal gets you a wireless keyboard and mouse for $20

Even the best desktop computers won’t run well if you’re stuck with an underperforming keyboard and mouse, so take this chance to purchase the Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse combo for just $20 from this year’s Prime Day deals. Amazon slashed the bundle’s original price of $28 by $8, but we’re not sure if this discount will last until the end of the shopping event. If you want to get a high-quality keyboard and mouse for cheap, it’s highly recommended that you buy this package right now.

Why you should buy the Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse

They’re not going to challenge the best wireless keyboards and the best wireless mice, but if you want to see an immediate improvement in your computer experience, you should upgrade from a basic keyboard and mouse with the Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse combo. It’s comfortable to type on the bundle’s wireless keyboard thanks to its low-profile, quiet keys, and it features a standard keyboard layout with full-sized function keys, a number pad, and arrow keys so you won’t need to relearn your typing mechanics. The bundle’s wireless mouse, meanwhile, is also comfortable to use for both right-handed and left-handed people.

The wireless keyboard in the Logitech MK270 bundle features a spill-resistant design, which is important if you often have a drink near you while working. The wireless keyboard requires two AAA batteries while the wireless mouse needs an AA battery, but they can last up to 36 months and up to 12 months, respectively — perhaps even longer if you utilize the on and off switches on both of the PC accessories.

The Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse combo is an affordable way of making sure that you’re maximizing the capabilities of your desktop PC, and it’s even cheaper for Prime Day following an $8 discount from Amazon that pulls its price down to just $20 from $28 originally. If you’re still using a basic keyboard and mouse, it’s definitely time to make an upgrade, but if you want to get the Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse combo for a lower price than usual, you’ll have to proceed with the purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure how long stocks will remain available.

