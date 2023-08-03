Logitech’s best wireless mouse is discounted at Best Buy

Best Buy has a modest yet important discount on the Logitech MX Master 3S Laser Mouse — one of the best mice around right now. Usually priced at $100, it’s reduced by $8 so it’s down to $92. Sure, that’s not one of the biggest wireless mouse deals around today, but it’s still a sweet discount on a mouse we would always recommend. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we explain why it’s worthwhile.

Why you should buy the Logitech MX Master 3S

Topping our roundup of the best wireless mice, you’re instantly onto a good thing with the Logitech MX Master 3S. Essentially, it does everything very well. It has a sleek look that also feels extremely comfortable under your palm. It has an adjustable sensitivity range from 200 to 8,000 dots per inch (DPI) so you can get it just how you need it to be. It also has Quiet clicks which gives you the same satisfying feel of a louder mouse but with 90% less click noise than the previous model.

Other features include MagSpeed scrolling which is 90% faster along with 87% more precision compared to a regular Logitech mouse. Throughout that experience, it feels great thanks to its ergonomic design that has been crafted for a more natural wrist posture and optimally placed thumb controls. The customization software included makes it a breeze to customize all the buttons to how you need them to be.

Another smart trick up the Logitech MX Master 3S Laser Mouse’s sleeve is that it can be connected to up to three devices via Bluetooth with you simply touching a button to switch between them. It’s great for a busy home office setup. Rounding things off well is the 500mAh fast-charging battery that lasts up to 70 days between charges.

Super speedy, ergonomic and mostly everything you could want from a mouse, the Logitech MX Master 3S Laser Mouse is particularly ideal for designers and coders due to how fast it is to react. Usually priced at $100, it’s down to $92 at Best Buy. While this is a fairly small discount, it’s a mouse that’s worth every cent. If you’re looking to upgrade to the ultimate mouse, this is your chance. Check it out before the deal ends soon.

