 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Logitech’s best wireless mouse is discounted at Best Buy

Jennifer Allen
By
A person using the Logitech MX Master 3S for Mac mouse on a desk.
Logitech

Best Buy has a modest yet important discount on the Logitech MX Master 3S Laser Mouse — one of the best mice around right now. Usually priced at $100, it’s reduced by $8 so it’s down to $92. Sure, that’s not one of the biggest wireless mouse deals around today, but it’s still a sweet discount on a mouse we would always recommend. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading while we explain why it’s worthwhile.

Why you should buy the Logitech MX Master 3S

Topping our roundup of the best wireless mice, you’re instantly onto a good thing with the Logitech MX Master 3S. Essentially, it does everything very well. It has a sleek look that also feels extremely comfortable under your palm. It has an adjustable sensitivity range from 200 to 8,000 dots per inch (DPI) so you can get it just how you need it to be. It also has Quiet clicks which gives you the same satisfying feel of a louder mouse but with 90% less click noise than the previous model.

Other features include MagSpeed scrolling which is 90% faster along with 87% more precision compared to a regular Logitech mouse. Throughout that experience, it feels great thanks to its ergonomic design that has been crafted for a more natural wrist posture and optimally placed thumb controls. The customization software included makes it a breeze to customize all the buttons to how you need them to be.

Related

Another smart trick up the Logitech MX Master 3S Laser Mouse’s sleeve is that it can be connected to up to three devices via Bluetooth with you simply touching a button to switch between them. It’s great for a busy home office setup. Rounding things off well is the 500mAh fast-charging battery that lasts up to 70 days between charges.

Super speedy, ergonomic and mostly everything you could want from a mouse, the Logitech MX Master 3S Laser Mouse is particularly ideal for designers and coders due to how fast it is to react. Usually priced at $100, it’s down to $92 at Best Buy. While this is a fairly small discount, it’s a mouse that’s worth every cent. If you’re looking to upgrade to the ultimate mouse, this is your chance. Check it out before the deal ends soon.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Buy just knocked $350 off this HP gaming PC with an RTX 3060 Ti
hp laptop gaming pc deal june 2023 omen 40l

You can’t be entirely up for the challenges of the best PC games without a great gaming setup, and today Best Buy is offering some savings if you’re in the process of putting one together. The HP Omen 40L gaming desktop is seeing a substantial discount, with a well-spec’d build coming in at just $1,000. It’s a savings of $350 off its regular price of $1,350, and free shipping is included. Also included is a free one-month membership to Xbox Game Puss Ultimate, which will give you access to hundreds of PC games.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 40L gaming PC
HP has long been one of the most well-known names in the computing world, and with the Omen 40L gaming PC, it makes a name for itself in the gaming world as well. This is a highly customizable tower that allows for expansion and upgrades of its internal specs should you decide you need more of anything at any point along the way. As built for this deal, the HP Omen has a super powerful AMD Ryzen 5 processor. This is paired with the powerful and popular NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, which makes our list of the best graphics cards. This hardware comes together to create a snappy and responsive gaming experience, and its cooling system will allow you to push it to its max for hours at a time.

Read more
Some of Dell’s best business laptops are heavily discounted today
dell business laptops flash sale march 2023 vostro 16 on desk

If you need a business-focused laptop, look no further than the laptop deals that Dell is currently offering. A huge sale is going on right now with some massive discounts out there. Dell business laptops are a little different from its regular range of consumer options with fewer multimedia features (if any) and designs that tend to look a few years older than others. On the other hand, you tend to get better support which is why they're great for businesses where downtime costs money. They all also run Windows 11 Pro rather than Home. Here's our pick of the huge Dell business sale right now.
Dell Vostro 3520 (Intel Core i3) -- $479, was $900

The Dell Vostro 3520 is great value for what it offers -- just what you would expect from one of the best laptop brands. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. A 15.6-inch full HD screen looks great and offers an excellent refresh rate of 120Hz so it cuts down on motion blur while scrolling, plus there's 250 nits of brightness. You also gain a 720p HD webcam for taking video calls while stereo speakers ensure you can hear clearly.

Read more
5 gaming laptop deals you need to know about this weekend
razer blade pro 4k display announced 17 gallery 01

If you want to buy a new gaming laptop, we've found some great gaming laptop deals that even we're surprised to see. Everything from the budget-friendly Victus 15 to the high-end Razer Blade 17, there's a laptop deal here for everybody, so let's take a look at your options.

Read more