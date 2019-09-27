Microsoft’s October 2 media event in New York City is less than a week away, but it now appears that Surface products might not be the only things we could end up seeing revealed. According to the latest rumors, Microsoft could also be bringing back a new version of the longtime-favorite ergonomic keyboard, as well as several other PC peripherals.

Citing dealer data, the German Blog WinFuture is claiming that Microsoft is planning on introducing four “Classic” branded PC peripherals. This list includes the Microsoft Classic Ergonomic Keyboard and Mouse, as well as the Microsoft Classic Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse.

At a rumored price of around $60, the new Microsoft Classic Economic keyboard could be much cheaper than the most recent Surface-branded ergonomic keyboard. It will keep the same curved design for comfort that made it so famous, but will also sport USB connectivity, instead of PS/2. The new Microsoft Classic Ergonomic Mouse could come in at around $40. The mouse will also connect to a PC via USB, hence the “classic” branding.

For those who prefer wireless connectivity, the Microsoft Classic Bluetooth Mouse and Microsoft Classic Bluetooth keyboard could be the other options. Rumored to cost around $20 each, these accessories will apparently come in different colors including standard black, peach, pastel blue, and mint

In addition to these four “classic” PC peripherals, Microsoft could also be planning to introduce new colors of the Arc Mouse to match new Surface Pro 7 models. This mouse was first introduced in 2008, but eventually became a part of the Surface branding as the “Arc Touch Mouse.” It also is known for being extremely compact thanks to its folding design.

All of these peripherals would nicely cap out the diverse lineup of Microsoft- or Surface-branded PC-related accessories. Either way, it looks as though Microsoft is preparing to go hard with keyboard and mice, which is not unusual.

When the company unveiled the Surface Studio all-in-one PC, it released a new Surface-branded keyboard and mouse. So, it is likley these new accessories could pair up with the rumored Surface Pro 7, Surface Centaurus, and Surface Laptop 3.

Editors' Recommendations