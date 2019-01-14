Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft will end support for Windows 7 one year from now

Arif Bacchus
By
how to make windows 10 look like 7 cropped wallpaper

If you’re one of the many still holding on to the nearly nine-year-old Windows 7 OS, it might be time for an upgrade. Microsoft is set to end extended support for Windows 7 on January 14, 2020, putting a halt on the free bug fixes and security patches for most who have the operating system installed.

Though official mainstream support for Windows 7 already ended in January 2015, extended support is now also scheduled to come to an end exactly a year from Monday, January 14. This means that anyone still running the operating system on their PCs will need to pay up to Microsoft to get continued updates. For most consumers, that is obviously not an option, so an upgrade to Windows 10 would be the better way to stay updated against the latest viruses and other security issues.

Due to its popularity and to help ease transitions to Windows 10, Microsoft will still provide two methods of Windows 7 support for businesses and enterprises (but not general consumers.) Under the first paid Windows 7 Extended Security Updates plan, Windows 7 Professional and Windows 7 Enterprise users can get security updates through January 2023. With the second option, businesses that buy the Microsoft Virtual Desktop to virtualize Windows 7 can also get the Windows 7 Extended Security Updates plan for free, as noted by ZDNet.

The end of support for Windows 7 could be good news for Windows 10 adoption rates in 2020, but it also raises concerns for those who could be running older hardware not supported by Windows 10. Windows 7 has still remained fairly popular in recent years and was only recently surpassed by Windows 10 in overall Net Marketshare data, with a 32.9 percent lead.

According to this support page, Microsoft’s Windows 7 has limited support on processors and chipsets from manufacturers like AMD and Intel. “The lifecycle begins when a product is released and ends when it’s no longer supported. Knowing key dates in this lifecycle helps you make informed decisions about when to update, upgrade or make other changes to your software,” explains Microsoft. As for Windows 8, which never was popular with consumers due to its tablet-style interface, Microsoft is set to end free support for it on January 10, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to factory reset Windows
Up Next

Move mountains with the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty and its 1,000 pound-feet of torque
msi gs75 stealth 7
Product Review

You’ve never seen a 17-inch gaming laptop like MSI’s GS75 Stealth

The MSI GS75 Stealth builds off the success of last year’s GS65. Not only does it maintain the same incredible portability, it also tweaks the formula with a larger touchpad, individually-lit RGB keys, and a revamped thermal solution.
Posted By Luke Larsen
adobe hack 1 million fine
Computing

Firefox will disable Flash on its browsers by default in 2019

Mozilla's Firefox browser will continue to do its part in deprecating the Flash plugin this year with new plans revealed to disable it by default in an upcoming Nightly build, followed by a stable release in September.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Alienware Area-51m review
Computing

Every gaming laptop that was announced at CES 2019, ranked

Looking for a new gaming laptop? You're in luck, as we compiled and ranked all the gaming notebooks that were announced at CES this year. Be sure to take a look at the latest models with AMD or Nvidia chips before you buy.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Microsoft Surface Laptop press kit stock photo
Computing

Here are the big features to look out for in the upcoming Windows 10 19H1 update

Microsoft has released a preview version of its next features update for Windows 10. The release is limited to Windows Insiders in the Fast Ring. Here are the big features to look out for in this new features update.
Posted By Anita George
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

These 30 useful apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find for the latest MacOS and how they can help out your…
Posted By Mark Coppock
ibm quantum computing ces 2019 q system one header
Computing

IBM’s Q System One is the rock star quantum computing needs

Quantum computing is intriguing. It's also confusing, distant, and unfathomable, which means people often skip right by the topic. IBM's Q System One may not be a scientific breakthrough, but it finally gives everyone a reason to stop and…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
HP Spectre x360 15 review
Computing

It took three years, but OLED laptops are having another moment at CES

To our surprise, OLED laptops made a strong showing at CES 2019. With options in the works from most of the major PC manufacturers, it seems OLED is making its comeback.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Alienware Area-51m review
Computing

OLED's return and a phalanx of Nvidia-powered notebooks defined laptops at CES

CES 2019 offered a lot of surprises and news from some of the biggest names in laptop makers. Here are the major themes in laptops from this year's show.
Posted By Luke Larsen
awesome tech you cant buy yet matrix powerwatch 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Dell XPS 13 2019
Computing

Nose cam no more. How Dell avoided a notch and fixed the XPS 13’s biggest flaw

The new Dell XPS 13 moves the webcam from the below the screen to the top, finally vanquishing the one obstacle facing thin, sleek laptop displays. We have the exclusive story on how it was done.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Gregory Bryant, Intel senior vice president in the Client Computing Group, displays a “Lakefield” reference board during Intel Corporation’s news event at CES 2019 on Jan. 7, 2019, in Las Vegas.
Computing

Intel vs. AMD: Which chipmaker stole the show at CES 2019?

Intel and AMD have been competing for years, but rarely do they both debut something exciting at the same time. Intel vs. AMD at CES 2019 saw both companies step up to the plate. Who served it better?
Posted By Jon Martindale
Windows 10 Home vs. Pro
Computing

Is your PC slow? Here's how to restore Windows 10 to factory settings

Computers rarely work as well after they accumulate files and misconfigure settings. Thankfully, with this guide, you'll be able to restore your PC to its original state by learning how to factory reset Windows.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
google wants to kill urls make the internet safer chrome url
Computing

Our favorite Chrome themes add some much-needed pizzazz to your boring browser

Sometimes you just want Chrome to show a little personality and ditch the grayscale for something a little more lively. Lucky for you, we've sorted through the Chrome Web Store to find best Chrome themes available.
Posted By Jayce Wagner
headphones as microphone for hackers laptop girl
Computing

Don't use streaming apps? Try the best free media players for your local music

Rather than using music-streaming apps, you may want something for playing your local music. Good news! There are some good alternatives. These are the best media players you can download for free on Windows.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma