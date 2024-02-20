Get 79% off a lifetime license for Microsoft Office for Mac

After buying a new MacBook, the next step is to fill your new computer with the software that you need. If you want to stick to Microsoft Office for your productivity apps, you can get it for very cheap from Amazon’s Woot. A lifetime license of Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for one Mac computer, originally priced at $240, is currently available for a very affordable $50, which is equivalent to $190 in savings. There are still several days left on the offer but it may get sold out at any moment, so proceed with the purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss this opportunity at a 79% discount.

Why you should buy Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac

Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 includes the classic Microsoft Office 2021 versions of four of the most popular productivity apps, namely Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Outlook. While there are free software that offer the same functionality — such as Microsoft Word versus Google Docs — there are many reasons why people still use Microsoft Office, including their more useful features, offline access, and familiarity.

Once you complete your purchase, you’ll receive a redemption code within a few business days that will allow you to download Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 to your Mac computer or MacBook. You’ll also receive Microsoft support for 60 days for free, in case you come across any issues in setting up the software. This is a lifetime license though, so once the software is installed, you never have to worry about making another payment to keep using Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021.

