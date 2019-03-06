Digital Trends
Computing

Microsoft continues open-source effort, releases Windows Calculator code

Michael Archambault
By

In the past, Microsoft’s relationship with the open-source community had been on murky waters, but another recent announcement by the company shows that it is dedicated to changing that perception. In 2018, Microsoft released more than 60,000 patents into the Open Invention Network, a group that is designed to protect Linux from any possible patent lawsuits. Now, the source code to Windows Calculator is also making its way into the hands of interested individuals.

On GitHub, Microsoft made the complete code of its Windows Calculator program available to the community. While the decision may at first seem only beneficial to developers who wish to utilize the code with their work, Microsoft hopes to see new features or ideas emerge from the move as developers create and experiment with it. The Windows Calculator isn’t the only Microsoft program to find its way into the open-source community either — also in 2018, the company made their Windows 3.0 File Manager code available. Additionally, as developers play with Microsoft’s Windows Calculator code, they may discover bugs or other design flaws that can then be reported to the company and fixed.

However, the overall importance and change in Microsoft’s actions is the real news that catches our eyes, not the Calculator application in particular. Bill Gates’ famous open letter to the homebrew club in Menlo Park, California, had set the stage for the company’s position on distributed software. But time — more than 40 years — has shown that even Microsoft can see the benefit in distributing its software and code to the tech community at large. Of course, this instance was long ago, and the company has indeed set its stride over the past few years.

When Microsoft chose to work with the Open Invention Network in 2018, it not only provided the organization with a collection of patents to protect Linux software, but it helped re-establish its willingness to work with the open-source community. As the company’s failed past experiments, such as Windows Phone, will quickly show, maintaining a strong relationship with developers is instrumental in a platform’s success. Starvation of a platform is not only from a lack of users but also from a lack of developers interested in contributing to the future.

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019
mac mini concept space gray pro iso 1
Computing

Apple MacOS hit with yet another critical system security issue

Apple, a company normally held in high stature for its software's security, hasn't had quite a smooth journey over the last few months. The Project Zero team at Google discovered a severe flaw within the MacOS kernel that could affect user…
Posted By Michael Archambault
best checkpoint friendly laptop bags for travel tortuga setout thumb
Computing

Breeze through security with these checkpoint-friendly laptop bags

Getting through airport security is a drag, but your laptop bag shouldn’t be. Thankfully, these checkpoint-friendly laptop bags will get you and your gear to your destination with ease.
Posted By Les Shu
Dell XPS 13 9370 review | Laptop partially closed facing away from the camera at an angle showing lid and trim
Computing

The XPS 13 keeps getting better. Here's how it compares to the MacBook Pro

Dell has completely revamped the XPS 13 for 2018, giving it a fresh new design and boosted internals. How does it stack up against the classic MacBook Pro? When you consider the Dell XPS 13 vs. MacBook Pro 13, here's how it plays out.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
hololens 2 news roundup hero
Computing

HoloLens 3 headset could resemble reading glasses with an infinite field of view

There could be bigger things ahead for HoloLens. In a new interview, Microsoft's Alex Kipman hints that the company is working toward developing a headset that will be like reading glasses, with an infinite field of view.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
how to factory reset windows
Computing

Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge browser takes inspiration from Google Chrome

A series of leaked screenshots recently posted online shows that the new Chromium browser looks similar to Google Chrome, but with several custom Windows 10-inspired touches from Microsoft. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
businesses and cyber security firms are coming up with creative ways to fight hackers laptop hacker
Computing

Microsoft Security reports a massive increase in malicious phishing scams

Microsoft's most recent security report found phishing scams on the rise by up to 250 percent. Despite using machine learning to fight these scams, phishing attacks are becoming more complex and remain a serious security threat.
Posted By Michael Archambault
bitcoin stock
Computing

Bitcoin mining profits are on the rise. But don’t buy your own hardware just yet

Bitcoin miners can breathe a sigh of relief. While profits aren't far from their lowest in the past year and a half, they appear to be on the rise again. That may be thanks to the introduction of newer, more efficient mining hardware.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Computing

Apple may have quietly fixed flexgate issue with the 2018 MacBook Pro

Some MacBook owners had been complaining of an issue where thin cabling on the insides of laptop would give out and eventually cause a distortion effect the display. Apple addressed this with longer cables inside the MacBook Pro 2018.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Stock photo of Windows 10 surface laptop
Computing

Microsoft rolls out new dark mode feature for its Windows 10 Mail app

Microsoft is rolling out a new display feature for its native Mail app in Windows 10. The new feature will allow users to enable dark mode for the Mail and Calendar app, if they prefer to view their emails with a black background.
Posted By Anita George
Logitech G Pro Wired Mouse
Computing

Save big on popular Logitech gaming mice with Walmart’s latest sale

Have you been thinking of upgrading your gaming setup? You can currently save on popular Logitech gaming mice at Walmart, including the G900 Chaos Spectrum, the G600 MMO Gaming Mouse, and more. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Windows 10 Notifications
Computing

Windows 10 notifications driving you crazy? Here's how to get them under control

Are the notifications on Windows 10 annoying you? Here's our guide on how to turn off notifications in Windows, and how to manage alerts so that the important stuff still gets through.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
RTX 2080
Computing

Grab this RTX 2060-powered desktop with Battlefield V included for $900

Retailer Walmart is currently offering an interesting deal on the RTX 2060 powered Skytech Archangel Elite desktop, cutting its price by $200, with a choice of games included in the offer.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best free fps games you can download quake champions
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin