Computing

Microsoft’s Pro IntelliMouse goes all-in on retro design, for better or worse

Microsoft’s only gaming mouse doesn’t know when to clock out

Matthew S. Smith
By
1 of 10
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Riley Young/Digital Trends
Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Work hard, play hard. That tired cliché has taken on new meaning for PC geeks. The success of Razer’s Blade laptop, which fused a professional profile with gaming-capable hardware, has spurred interest in the crossover between hardcore workaholics and hardcore gamers.

Microsoft’s Pro IntelliMouse ($60) is a spin-off of the company’s Classic IntelliMouse, and targets this demanding demographic. Here, Pro refers not only to professional gaming, but also the things you do between games to pay for your fantastically powerful rig.

You might expect this unusual approach to be paired with an unusual design. On the contrary, the Pro IntelliMouse looks and feels mundane. It retains the elegant, swooped shape of the Classic IntelliMouse, and adds only a subtle fade effect (black to silver or white, your choice) to spice things up.

The mouse encourages a relaxed palm grip. It doesn’t feel nimble, but the comfort is a boon if you’re playing for more than a few hours at time. I sometimes deal with persistent hand pain after using a gaming mouse for several weeks. This problem plagued me when testing several high-end gaming mice, like the otherwise stellar Razer Mamba Hyperflux. After a month with the Pro IntelliMouse, however, I’m pain-free.

Comfort comes at the expense of buttons.

Comfort comes at the expense of buttons. There’s only five, including the clickable scroll wheel. The buttons are well positioned, offer great tactile feels, and have significant travel. Still, five is a number that’ll discourage gamers. Good alternatives with seven to nine buttons, like the Corsair M65 and Razer DeathAdder Elite, can be snagged for the same price. To make matters worse, only three of the Pro IntelliMouse buttons are programmable.

Lackluster customization is a trend. The Pro IntelliMouse has customizable lighting, but the only LED is a tiny strip on the rear of the mouse. You also can’t change the weight of the mouse or snap on different casing to change the grip. Microsoft’s Mouse And Keyboard Center software allows minor adjustments but pales compared to the detailed customization a mouse from Corsair, Logitech, or Razer can provide.

Simplicity has benefits, however. Corsair, Logitech, and Razer mice are customizable but burdened with annoying, confusing software. The Pro IntelliMouse is straightforward and simple. All universal settings, including button customization, fit into one menu. The second – and only additional – menu servers up customization of the wheel button and thumb buttons on a per-app basis.

All these options are neatly arranged in a sleek interface that loads in the blink of an eye and doesn’t occupy the rig’s system tray when you close the window. There’s no log-ins and no annoying prompts. The MKCHelper.exe task used just 0.2 megabytes of RAM on my desktop.

Microsoft Pro Intellimouse review
Riley Young/Digital Trends

The Pro IntelliMouse has a PixArt PAW3389PRO-MS sensor that supports up to 16,000 DPI, can track at up to 400 inches per second, and works on glass. These specifications are on par with other high-end gaming mice in the same $60 price bracket. The numbers add up to an outstandingly responsive, yet smooth, feel. I spent most of my time at 1,600 DPI, a bit more sensitive that the default of 1,000 DPI. I bumped the setting as high as 3,200 while gaming. Of course, you could boost it to the inhumanly twitchy 16,000 DPI. If you can handle that, well, you should consider a career in esports.

Whatever setting you choose, it feels great. The sensor is quick, responsive, reliable, and never skipped a beat when used on a clean mousepad or my rather, uh, un-clean desk. The sensor is helped along a smooth undercarriage that glides across the textured surface of my desk more easily than Razer DeathAdder Elite or Roccat Kova, two other mice I’ve tried recently. Those alternatives also have capable sensors that can technically work on many surfaces, but they need a mousepad to perform their best.

Anyone hoping the Pro IntelliMouse can hold up to all-day sessions will love its comfort and easy responsiveness on a wide variety of surfaces. However, the mouse lacks the high-end features found on Logitech’s more expensive MX Master 2, which add an extra scroll wheel. Perhaps the most glaring issue for Pro users, however, is the mandatory tether. You can only buy the Pro IntelliMouse with a tough braided cord. That concession to gamers is sure to bug anyone seeking a clean, cord-free setup.

More than the sum of its parts

On paper, the Pro IntelliMouse has problems. Its missing features found on gaming mice and professional mice, and though its $60 price tag is fair, Microsoft rarely offers the mouse on sale. On the professional side, Logitech’s MX Master 2 is often discounted to about $70. Gamers, meanwhile, have literally hundreds of potential options with more buttons and more customization.

And yet… I like it. A lot.

That’s no doubt because it truly feels designed for someone with my combination of wants. I want a mouse that feels comfortable day after day, week after week. I also want a mouse that’s responsive and smooth in games. And I want a mouse that looks unique without edging into gaudy.

Microsoft’s Pro IntelliMouse meets those needs. Its lack of features makes it a hard sell for gamers or professionals alone but, if you’re truly part of both camps, the Pro IntelliMouse is the do-it-all mouse you’ve long needed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best laptops of 2019
Up Next

Moto E6 vs. Moto G7 Play: Can the bargain E6 compete with the discount G7 Play?
Predator Orion 3000 review
Product Review

Size matters not. Acer's Predator Orion 3000 is a pint-sized PC Vader would use

Choosing the right gaming PC can be an overwhelming decision, but thankfully that’s not the case as Acer has configured the Predator Orion 3000 with solid components, delivering competitive performance for its value.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Corsair One Pro i180 review
Computing

Corsair doubles down on gaming by acquiring boutique PC-maker Origin PC

Though widely known for its high-end PC components, Corsair is now targeting enthusiast gamers by acquiring Origin PC, a boutique gaming PC builder that creates high-end systems like the Millennium and highly rated Neuron.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
crayolas jealous logitechs g910 lets you choose the color on every key logitech mem 3
Deals

Need a new gaming keyboard? The Logitech G910 is only $100 on Amazon

With fast mechanical switches, intelligent RGB illumination, and nine programmable keys, the Logitech G910 hits all the right marks in PC gaming. Order it today on Amazon for only $100 and power up your gaming experience.
Posted By Erica Katherina
apex legends cheaters permanent hardware ban
Gaming

Respawn against Apex Legends players using keyboard and mouse on consoles

Respawn said that it does not condone players using keyboard and mouse in Apex Legends on consoles. Some players believe that the alternate input device gives too much of an advantage over players using controllers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
How to use Siri on a Mac
Computing

Use these tricks and tips to make full use of Siri on your Mac

You may think that Siri is just a simple voice assistant, but it’s much more than that. Siri lets you add much more power to your Mac, saving you time and helping you get things done. Our guide runs through the best ways you can power up…
Posted By Alex Blake
Honor MagicBook Pro
Computing

Huawei just beat Apple to the punch with a 16-inch laptop, but is it any good?

Rumors have been swirling of a redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro, but Huawei has got there first with a 16-inch laptop of its own. The Honor MagicBook Pro has just been unveiled in China, but is it worth the cash?
Posted By Alex Blake
Microsoft Surface laptop
Computing

An internal version of Windows 10 with a new Start menu gets released by mistake

An internal-only Windows 10 build that appears to still be in development was accidentally released by Microsoft to all Windows 10 testers with 32-bit systems. This build features an interestingly redesigned Start menu.
Posted By Anita George
asus hp laptops walmart price discounts vivobook f510qa lifestyle
Deals

Asus and HP laptops discounted by up to 35% off on Walmart

If you are looking for a quality gadget that can handle your school reports without leaving a hole in your pocket, we have found great laptop deals from Walmart that you might want to check out.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Dell XPS 13 2019 review (9380)
Computing

In 2019, laptops are better than ever. Here are the best of the best

The best laptop should be one that checks all the boxes: Great battery life, beautiful design, and top-notch performance. Our picks for the best laptops you can buy do all that — and throw in some extra features while they're at it.
Posted By Luke Larsen
Microsoft Surface Go Review
Deals

Amazon slashes $68 off the price of the new 10-inch Microsoft Surface Go

2-in-1 devices are getting popular nowadays. This tech combines laptop performance, tablet portability, and touchscreen convenience in one unit. If you’re looking to buy one, Microsoft's Surface Go is a solid option.
Posted By Erica Katherina
PC Trends AMD Rizen CPU 1700 hand
Computing

AMD's Ryzen 3000 chips can now beat Intel at gaming, but which is right for you?

Whether you're looking to upgrade or buy an entirely new system, it's well worth considering AMD's Ryzen range for your CPU. To help you decide which though, this is our guide to the best AMD processors.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google unveils stadia streaming service gdc news stage
Gaming

Can Google Stadia finally make game streaming a great way to play?

Google Stadia could be the game streaming service that finally does it right. High-resolution, HDR gaming, at high-frame rates for anyone in the world on almost any device? It's a tall order, but if anyone can do it, it's Google.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith, Jon Martindale, Gabe Gurwin
Windows 10 Surface Pro 4 stock photo
Computing

Here are some of the major features to look for in the Windows 10 20H1 update

The Windows 10 20H1 update is scheduled for release in spring 2020 and will bring some minor changes to the operating system. The File Explorer, virtual desktops, and some settings and security options all feel a bit different in 20H1. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Amazon Prime Day deals are ending, but you can still get great bargains

Prime Day 2019 has come to an end for Amazon, but that doesn't mean the deals have ended. Amazon will continue to have sales through Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and all the way through Prime Day 2020.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen