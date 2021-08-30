  1. Computing
We can’t believe how cheap the Surface Pro 7 is at Best Buy today

By
The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 in laptop form through the attached Type Cover.

Parents who are planning to equip their children with upgraded devices for the new school year can take their pick from the available laptop deals, specifically student laptop deals, and tablet deals that are available from various retailers. For versatile devices that will provide significant benefits to students, you should consider Surface Pro deals, such as Best Buy’s $230 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, which brings the bundle’s price down to just $799 from its original price of $1,029.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which is more than enough for completing schoolwork such as performing online research, typing reports, and making presentations. It’s also equipped with a high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen, which not only makes it a joy to use, but also provides quality entertainment though games and streaming content whenever your child needs to take a break.

Digital Trends tags the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 as among the best laptops for 2021 as the best 2-in-1 device, as it can function as either a tablet for portability, or as a laptop with the included Type Cover attached. The Type Cover doubles as protection for the display when closed and as a keyboard when opened.

Give your child an advantage for the new school year by gifting them the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. The 2-in-1 device with its Type Cover is available from Best Buy at $230 off, lowering the bundle’s price to a more affordable $799 from its original price of $1,029. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you want to take advantage of this special price before it disappears, you shouldn’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Surface Pro deals

Best Buy’s discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is tempting, with parents potentially getting one for themselves as well as for their children. However, if you’d like to take a look at more offers, we’d like to help you out. We’ve rounded up some of the best Surface Pro deals that you can shop today, so you don’t have to go anywhere else.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$699 $959
Need a complete Windows bundle? This package deal gets you the Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover keyboard -- a must-have addition that turns this tablet into one of our favorite 2-in-1s.
Buy at Best Buy
Or get two for $30

Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse

$27 $35
Complete your mobile work setup with the Microsoft Surface Mobile Mouse. Buy two for even cheaper, and you can have one for your home office and your travels.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle

$609 $669
This Microsoft Surface Go 2 bundle gets you a high-end and compact tablet, keyboard accessory, and an Office 365 subscription at a bargain.
Buy at Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) + Type Cover Keyboard

$799 $1,029
If you want the Type Cover Keyboard along with some boosted power and storage, this is a nice deal on the latest Surface Pro 7 with better specs than the entry-level model.
Buy at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Go 2 (Intel Pentium, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD) + Free Sleeve Case

$400 $470
If you just need a basic Windows-powered tablet as an alternative to the iPad, then the Surface Go 2 is the one for you.
Buy at Amazon

Surface Pro 7 (Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$636 $749
Want the mobile and desktop experience without having to buy a keyboard separately? Then here's your chance: This Surface Pro 7 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and a Type Cover keyboard.
Buy at Amazon
