Parents who are planning to equip their children with upgraded devices for the new school year can take their pick from the available laptop deals, specifically student laptop deals, and tablet deals that are available from various retailers. For versatile devices that will provide significant benefits to students, you should consider Surface Pro deals, such as Best Buy’s $230 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover, which brings the bundle’s price down to just $799 from its original price of $1,029.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, which is more than enough for completing schoolwork such as performing online research, typing reports, and making presentations. It’s also equipped with a high-resolution 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen, which not only makes it a joy to use, but also provides quality entertainment though games and streaming content whenever your child needs to take a break.

Digital Trends tags the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 as among the best laptops for 2021 as the best 2-in-1 device, as it can function as either a tablet for portability, or as a laptop with the included Type Cover attached. The Type Cover doubles as protection for the display when closed and as a keyboard when opened.

Give your child an advantage for the new school year by gifting them the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. The 2-in-1 device with its Type Cover is available from Best Buy at $230 off, lowering the bundle’s price to a more affordable $799 from its original price of $1,029. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you want to take advantage of this special price before it disappears, you shouldn’t think twice. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Surface Pro deals

Best Buy’s discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is tempting, with parents potentially getting one for themselves as well as for their children. However, if you’d like to take a look at more offers, we’d like to help you out. We’ve rounded up some of the best Surface Pro deals that you can shop today, so you don’t have to go anywhere else.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations