One of the best laptop deals today is perfect for anyone who wants style, convenience, and a useful laptop all rolled into one. Over at Best Buy, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ for $700 saving you $230 off the usual price of $930, and all while including a Black Type Cover for free. A great bet for regular commuters or students looking for something more portable than most, let’s take a look at what else it offers.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Microsoft may not feature among the best laptop brands but its Surface range is great for portability yet practicality. This particular model has an Intel Core i3 processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It’s just the kind of setup that lends itself to typing up reports, studying, or simply browsing the internet or streaming your favorite shows. The killer feature here is how it has a 12.3-inch PixelSense display with 2736 x 1824 resolution and touchscreen properties so you can switch it over to use it like a tablet. Its 2-in-1 design is perfect for use as a full laptop, tablet, or even as a graphics tablet. A 3:2 aspect ratio gives you 18% more vertical screen real estate than a typical laptop too.

Through the design, it also has a versatile Kickstand which adjusts nearly 180 degrees and allows you to get things just how you like them. A small boost compared to even many of the best laptops, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ also has the capabilities to power multiple 4K external displays so it works well as a docked workstation. For taking video calls, there are dual HD cameras with a front-facing 5MP 1080p HD camera along with an 8MP rear-facing camera with autofocus. The final extra sweet thing about the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+? A battery life of up to 15 hours so it’ll run all day without an issue.

Ideal for a busy lifestyle and anyone seeking out some style, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ is usually priced at $930. Right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $700 and score yourself a free Type Cover too. It’s the ideal addition to any student’s arsenal. Buy it today before the deal ends soon.

