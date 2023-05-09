Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices blur the line between tablet deals and laptop deals, allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds. If you’re interested, check out Best Buy’s $230 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and its Type Cover. Instead of $930, you’ll only have to pay $700 for the bundle, but you’ll need to hurry because the offer is only available for a limited time. Once it’s taken down, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance, so make sure that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest version of the 2-in-1 device, and there are already rumors on what to expect from the Microsoft Surface Pro 10, but the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ remains relevant nearly four years after its launch because of the versatility that it provides. The mid-cycle refresh of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is capable of handling everyday tasks with its 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, and you’ll get a clear and colorful look at whatever you’re working on with the device’s 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution and the brand’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio.

The Type Cover that comes with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ doubles as protection for the display and a keyboard to unlock the laptop experience, so that you can maximize the Windows 11 Home operating system that’s pre-installed in the device’s 128GB SSD. It also comes with a front-facing 5MP 1080p HD camera, a rear-facing 8MP camera with autofocus, and dual far-field Studio Mics for making video calls and joining online meetings, alongside a battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Boost your productivity by buying the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover, and get an all-around entertainment device as well. The bundle’s an even more attractive option because it’s available from Best Buy at $230 off, which lowers its price to $700 from $930. The offer will end at any moment though, so if you want to get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for much cheaper than usual, you’ll need to complete the purchase within the day.

