Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover is $230 off for a limited time

Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices blur the line between tablet deals and laptop deals, allowing you to enjoy the best of both worlds. If you’re interested, check out Best Buy’s $230 discount for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ and its Type Cover. Instead of $930, you’ll only have to pay $700 for the bundle, but you’ll need to hurry because the offer is only available for a limited time. Once it’s taken down, we’re not sure when you’ll get another chance, so make sure that you don’t miss out.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is the latest version of the 2-in-1 device, and there are already rumors on what to expect from the Microsoft Surface Pro 10, but the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ remains relevant nearly four years after its launch because of the versatility that it provides. The mid-cycle refresh of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is capable of handling everyday tasks with its 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, and you’ll get a clear and colorful look at whatever you’re working on with the device’s 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 2736 x 1824 resolution and the brand’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio.

The Type Cover that comes with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ doubles as protection for the display and a keyboard to unlock the laptop experience, so that you can maximize the Windows 11 Home operating system that’s pre-installed in the device’s 128GB SSD. It also comes with a front-facing 5MP 1080p HD camera, a rear-facing 8MP camera with autofocus, and dual far-field Studio Mics for making video calls and joining online meetings, alongside a battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Boost your productivity by buying the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover, and get an all-around entertainment device as well. The bundle’s an even more attractive option because it’s available from Best Buy at $230 off, which lowers its price to $700 from $930. The offer will end at any moment though, so if you want to get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover for much cheaper than usual, you’ll need to complete the purchase within the day.

