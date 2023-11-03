If you’re looking for 2-in-1 laptop deals because you think you’ll be able to maximize the versatility of a device that’s both a tablet and a laptop, you may want to check out Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover. From $930, it’s down to a more affordable $600 following the retailer’s $330 discount. Since this is a previous-generation model, we’re pretty sure that stocks are already running low, which means you’ll have to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ isn’t the latest version of the brand’s line of 2-in-1 devices as the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 launched last year, but despite its technological age, it remains a fairly capable device. Its versatility helps a lot in this regard — while it starts as a Windows 11 Home-powered tablet with a 12.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen, attaching the Type Cover transforms it into a laptop with a keyboard. It also comes with a 128GB SSD, which should provide ample space for your files, and a battery that can last up to 15 hours on a single charge.

In terms of performance, it’s not going to challenge the top-of-the-line models of the best laptops as it only comes with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM. You won’t be editing multimedia files on the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+, but for daily tasks such as doing online research and typing documents, and recreational activities like watching streaming shows and browsing social media, the 2-in-1 device will be more than enough.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover may be popping up in Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals because it’s an old model, but it’s still a pretty decent device by today’s standards if you manage your expectations. You can get the bundle from Best Buy at $330 off, which brings its price down to a more affordable $600 from $930 originally. We don’t there’s much time left before stocks get sold out though, so if you want the Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ with Type Cover as your next device, you shouldn’t hesitate in pushing through with the transaction.

Editors' Recommendations