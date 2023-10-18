If you can’t decide between laptop deals and tablet deals for your next portable device, then you may want to consider going for Best Buy’s offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. From its original price of $1,540, the powerful and versatile machine with a keyboard cover is down to $1,100. That’s $440 in savings that you can use on computing accessories and software, but you’ll only get it if you complete the transaction as soon as possible. If you delay your purchase, you may miss out on the discount.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 9

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 is a 2-in-1 laptop that falls under the detachable category, according to our laptop buying guide. That means the device offers the utility of a laptop’s keyboard and the convenience of a tablet’s touchscreen, and it can switch between these forms by connecting a removable keyboard. The keyboard cover for the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 doubles as protection for its 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen when closed, though you have the option of using the device all day as it offers a battery life of up to 15.5 hours on a single charge.

In our comparison of the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 and Microsoft Surface Pro 8, we point out that the designs and sizes of the two devices are similar. That’s because the upgrades are mostly internal, with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9 featuring the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM. It also comes with a 256GB SSD, which should provide ample storage space for your files, and since it’s a Microsoft product, there’s no surprise that it’s powered by Windows 11 Home.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with a keyboard cover is available from Best Buy with a $440 discount that pulls its price down to $1,100 from $1,540. Among all the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro deals that are online right now, this is one of the most tempting offers, which is why we expect that it won’t last long. You can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 9, but if you want to get it for cheaper than usual, you have no choice but to push through with the purchase immediately. If you hesitate, you’re going to lose this opportunity.

Editors' Recommendations