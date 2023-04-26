A popular sight among the many 2-in-1 laptop deals is anything in the Microsoft Surface range. Over at Woot today, you can buy the Microsoft Surface Pro X for just $400 instead of $699. A considerable saving of 43% or $299, this is a great chance to get a sweet looking 2-in-1 laptop for less. All you need to do is buy the keyboard or stylus to go with it, but as standard, it’s a great tablet. Keen to know more? Here’s what you need to know but remember — the deal ends when today does so you really don’t have much time left to decide.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro X

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is incredibly stylish and easy to take with you on your travels. It has a Qualcomm SQ1 processor that is custom-made for Microsoft. Alongside that is 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. This is also the 4G LTE model so you don’t have to rely on a Wi-Fi connection to go online with it once you’ve added an appropriate SIM card. As one of the best laptop brands, Microsoft knows that looks are important too so the Microsoft Surface Pro X has a virtually edge-to-edge high-resolution PixelSense display touchscreen with a great 3:2 ratio so you have more workspace. There’s also ambient light sensing which automatically adjusts to your lighting conditions.

It’s Microsoft’s thinnest Surface yet at just 7.33mm thin and weighing just 1.7 pounds so it’ll easily fit in your bag as you travel between locations. While being so small, it still offers room for two USB-C ports and provides you with a battery life of up to 13 hours. Any time you need to recharge, you can get from 0% to 80% in just under an hour. If you’ve been waiting to buy one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, this is very likely to entice you. Once you add on a keyboard, it provides all the versatility of a laptop and tablet, all while looking great.

The Microsoft Surface Pro X is usually priced at $699 but you can buy it from Woot for just $400. The deal ends today so you’re going to need to be quick to avoid missing out. Remember — if you’re an Amazon Prime member, you also get free shipping which makes this an even better deal.

